Mercedes-Benz Versicherung AG expands product range to include mobility services

Since its launch in 2016, Mercedes-Benz Versicherung AG has successfully positioned itself as a warranty insurance provider and already has 300,000 contracts in its portfolio. The insurer is now expanding its offer with the addition of Mercedes-Benz Mobilo and smart road assistance mobility services, both of which come to the help of customers in an emergency. The services apply to both accidents and parts theft as well as mishaps such as filling up with the wrong fuel or losing a key.

Two years after launching its warranty insurance activities, Mercedes-Benz Versicherung AG is widening its portfolio with the addition of the mobility guarantee. Around three million vehicles across Europe already benefit from Mobilo or smart road assistance. The insurance coverage is valid from the date of first registration for two years in the case of Mercedes-Benz vehicles and for one year in the case of smart vehicles. Thereafter the coverage can be renewed during a service appointment. A vehicle can benefit from the mobility insurance for up to 30 years.

Mobilo and smart road assistance services are available from over 3000 Mercedes-Benz and smart service partners across Europe. Mercedes-Benz vehicles and smart vehicles are insured in 46 and 32 European countries, respectively.

About Mercedes-Benz Versicherung AG

Mercedes-Benz Versicherung AG offers all warranty insurance products for new and used passenger cars of the Mercedes-Benz and smart brands in Germany. Both retail and service benefit from straightforward settlement processes. A specialised sales team is also on hand to provide in-depth support and advice for retailers and customers. All warranty products can also be combined with leasing and financing products from Mercedes-Benz Bank.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.