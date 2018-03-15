Mercedes-Benz Vans: X-Class honoured with Professional Pickup of The Year as first UK award

The new X-Class from Mercedes-Benz Vans has been honoured with its first UK award – Professional Pickup of the Year – at the inaugural Professional Pickup & 4×4 Awards, held today in Bierton, Aylesbury.

Judging took place in December at the Carlton Towers Estate in Yorkshire, and the judging panel consisted of 12 pickup owners who use their vehicles as part of their daily lives. The judging panel had a wide variation of professions, including farming, fencing, plant hire, builders, road gritters, estate managers, agricultural supplies and a professional hunter.

Liam Campbell, Editor, Professional Pickup & 4×4, said: “The Mercedes-Benz X-Class ticked all the boxes when it came to the juries’ requirements. From a lifestyle perspective, it was deemed the most comfortable, refined and the best furnished out of all the contenders, but also from a working aspect, the X-Class has a 3.5t towing capacity, a respectable 4WD system and it’s backed by Mercedes-Benz’s reputable commercial vehicle Dealer network.”

In addition to the X-Class winning Professional Pickup of the Year, the Sprinter 4×4 (current model) collected 4×4 Commercial Vehicle of the Year; a further testament to the on- and off-road capabilities of the multi-award winning large Mercedes-Benz van.

Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, said: “We are delighted that the game-changing X-Class has won its first UK award so soon after launching. The feedback from customers and those who have tested the vehicle has been outstanding and we are pleased to be raising the bar in this ever-growing sector with the first truly premium pickup.”

