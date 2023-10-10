Mercedes-Benz Vans with 105,100 units sold in the third quarter of 2023

Mercedes-Benz Vans increased global sales by 11% reaching 323,500 units since beginning of the year with stable sales development in the core markets Europe (+12%) and the U.S. (+13%). Global sales in the third quarter 2023 are on previous year’s level (+1%). In total, Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 105,100 vans with the three-pointed star.

Mercedes-Benz Vans strengthens its position in strategically relevant markets and industries and focuses on profitable growth. The main sales driver in the third quarter was the NAFTA region, where sales increased by 41% (25,300 units sold). With 21,800 units sold sales increased by 41% in the U.S. – the most important market within the NAFTA region.

The sales of electric vans in Q3 rose by 105% to 6,300 eVans compared to previous year’s level.