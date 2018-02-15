Mercedes-Benz Vans UK ltd teams up with Institute of Vehicle Recovery for industry-leading health & safety training

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd has teamed up with the Institute of Vehicle Recovery (IVR) to establish a certification for Health and Safety of all MobiloVan Technicians for every three years, rather than the current industry standard of every five years as part of a new, market-leading training benchmark.

Mercedes-Benz Vans customers benefit from MobiloVan – a free call-out service across the UK and Europe, which comes as part of the 30 year free roadside assistance cover with every vehicle purchase. Across the 150 MobiloVan roadside assistance vehicles covering the UK, there is an average response time of less than an hour, with more than 80% of vehicles fixed at the roadside, which is why Mercedes-Benz Vans has made the decision to re-certify Technicians every three years, instead of five.

David Joyce, Customer Services Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, explained: “The safety of our customers, their vehicles, and our Technicians is of the upmost importance when attending a roadside callout. We know that it can cost up to £500 per day for a business’ vehicle to be ‘off the road’, so our MobiloVan offering is a vital service to help keep businesses moving. The new Health and Safety standard we’re implementing for our Technicians therefore, ensures that our customers are in the safest possible pair of hands in the event of a roadside callout.”

Mark Hartell, Vice Chairman of the Institute of Vehicle Recovery, added: “We are pleased to be partnering with Mercedes-Benz Vans to establish a three year re-certification programme for Health and Safety, which is a first in the industry. The safety of roadside operatives is paramount and we hope that by reducing the number of years in between certification, we will continue to increase the levels of welfare.”

MobiloVan cover includes notifiable failures such as indicator failures or damaged wing mirrors, and will also contribute up to £130 (inc. VAT) for roadside damage repairs. For more information about MobiloVan, please visit www.MBVans.co.uk/mobilovan.

