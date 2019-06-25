Mercedes-Benz Vans: Sales start for the Mercedes-Benz Citan Night Package

The Mercedes-Benz Citan Tourer and Panel Van models recently became available for order with a new equipment package: the Night Package with strikingly sporty accents and elegant black design elements give the compact small van from Mercedes-Benz Vans a bold look.

The Night Package features black painted exterior mirrors, a radiator grille in black chrome, a tailgate with black trim strip and 16-inch light-alloy wheels in matt grey. What’s more, the Panel Van also features tinted glazing for the rear window. The Tourer equipped with the Night Package also features a tinted rear window as well as dark-tinted rear side windows which protect passengers from the effects of heat and direct sunlight. The Night Package is priced at 1535.10 euros (including 19 percent VAT) and is available in all markets in which the Citan is sold. Deliveries will start in September 2019.

Besides the Night Package, the equally newly available Design Package RED also serves to enhance the Citan’s dynamic appearance. Red decor stripes under the radiator grille at the front and on the mirror housings, as well as grey stripes in the lower area of the driver’s and co-driver’s doors as well as the sliding doors serve to highlight the unique character of the vehicle. What’s more, the package scores extra points thanks to its chrome-plated radiator trim and chrome trim strip on the tailgate.

SOURCE: Daimler