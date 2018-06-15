Mercedes-Benz Vans launches online servicecare maintenance plans

Mercedes-Benz Vans has now launched a quicker, more convenient way for customers to investigate and buy ServiceCare maintenance plans.

Accessed via www.MBVans.co.uk or via https://buyserviceplans.mbvans.co.uk/, visitors to the new, dedicated website can now view available ServiceCare Maintenance plans based on the age of their vehicle, model and transmission, which can be entered manually or via their vehicle registration.

Customers can then interact with the duration of the plan and number of services to configure their ideal ServiceCare Maintenance plan. There is also an option to enter a promotional voucher code to discount the price of the plan, if applicable.

Once their chosen plan is selected, customers have the choice to purchase the plan online, or contact their preferred Mercedes-Benz Vans Retailer about setting up a Direct Debit. If more time is needed or questions occur, they can email a summary of the plan to themselves or request a call back from their chosen Retailer.

Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, said: “We know that ServiceCare plans provide an attractive option for van owners and operators to ensure their vehicle maintenance is taken care of, so by launching a new website dedicated to making researching and purchasing them easier, we are providing even more options for our busy customers.”

