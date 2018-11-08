Mercedes-Benz Vans launches exclusive offers for Checkatrade members

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd has launched a brand-new partnership with Checkatrade.com – the online directory of recommended tradespeople – offering members access to exclusive Mercedes-Benz Vans offers across new Citan, Vito, Sprinter and X-Class purchases.

Members of Checkatrade.com can secure £3,000 manufacturer support on selected Citan vans, £3,000 on selected Vito long and extra-long panel, crew and Tourer models, £6,800 on selected new Sprinter panel vans and chassis cabs, and £3,500 manufacturer support on selected X-Class 250d 4MATIC PROGRESSIVE and POWER models*.

Checkatrade.com has over 31,000 registered members from a variety of different industry sectors, who can access the exclusive offers via the Checkatrade members’ website.

Simon Neill, Sales Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, said: “We are proud to partner with so many tradespeople, working hard to keep their business moving and their van on the road, which is why we have developed these exclusive offers for Checkatrade.com members.”

Anthony Way, Partnerships Manager, Checkatrade.com, added: “This new partnership with Mercedes-Benz Vans is the right fit for our members; tradespeople rely on their vehicles as they do any other tool of their trade, so we are delighted to be offering them an exclusive offer. We strive to give our members the most out of their membership, and partnerships such as this give us a great opportunity to give them added value.”

For more information, Checkatrade members can visit their local Mercedes-Benz Vans Retailer, which can be found via www.mbvans.co.uk.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz Vans