Mercedes-Benz Vans launches eSprinter roadside assistance unit

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK has introduced its first electric Service24h roadside assistance van, as part of a pilot project in London.

The eSprinter is kitted out in the same way as the diesel-engined vehicles that provide free, round-the-clock support to customers throughout the UK.

Operating from the Marshall Van Croydon Dealership in south London, it is now being utilised to serve the capital’s growing Mercedes-Benz eVan community.

Simon Neill, Customer Operations Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, declared: “We’re really pleased to have added the first electric roadside assistance vehicle to the fleet of around 180 Service24h vans operating nationwide.

“It’s important to demonstrate to customers for our eSprinter and eVito models that we can fully support them with an electric van. The vision, on completion of this pilot, is to introduce more eSprinters to the fleet nationally where appropriate. We’re also planning, later this year, to set our first eSprinter based mobile servicing unit on the road.”

The eSprinter is powered by a 114 hp electric motor that drives the front wheels, and produces zero tailpipe emissions. Crucially, its 55kW high-voltage battery pack is securely mounted beneath the body. This means it does not impinge on the space needed in the cargo area to provide the Service24h technician with a practical workspace and to carry a full complement of equipment and GenuineParts.

The van will travel 95 miles (combined WLTP with 80 km/h speed limiter) on a single charge, which is ample not only for most urban delivery and last mile applications, but also for the overwhelming majority of roadside call-outs attended by Marshall Van and other members of the Mercedes-Benz Vans network.

Marshall Van Croydon Dealer Principal Mark Effenberg commented: “We are very proud to have been chosen by Mercedes-Benz Vans UK to take part in this exciting pilot project.

“As our sales colleagues will testify, demand for electric vans bearing the three-pointed star continues to go from strength to strength. It is entirely fitting, therefore, that wherever possible the vehicles we use to provide the award-winning aftersales back-up for which Mercedes-Benz is renowned, should also employ the latest, emissions-free technology.”

Mercedes-Benz Vans’ award-winning Service 24h provision is integral to its industry-leading MobiloVan* commitment. Highly-trained Mercedes-Benz technicians attend callouts in vans equipped for a wide range of tasks and stocked with Mercedes-Benz GenuineParts. The average response time is 66 minutes, with 87% of vans fixed at the roadside and sent on their way.

SOURCE: Daimler