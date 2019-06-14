Mercedes-Benz Vans: first independent Mercedes PRO sales outlet in Manhattan

Customers can now find an independent sales outlet for Mercedes PRO, the digital B2B fleet solution, at the Mercedes-Benz dealership in Manhattan (New York, USA). Based on the shop-in-shop principle, this is the first of its kind worldwide. Using a real Sprinter cockpit, Van customers can call up vehicle data, run analyses and make service appointments, for example. Thus all of the 18 Mercedes PRO connect services available at present can be experienced hands-on.

Available in 19 European markets, Mercedes PRO has been available in the USA since the beginning of 2019. “It was a conscious decision to open our first over-the-counter sales outlet in Manhattan. Many digital service offerings are at home in the USA, so we are just bringing together what belongs together. As a digital ecosystem, Mercedes PRO optimises the communication between fleet managers, vehicles and drivers. Orders can be managed online and vehicle information accessed via the system”, explains Bjoern Sack, Head of Connectivity and Digital Services.

Mercedes PRO is the new digital service brand from Mercedes-Benz Vans. The Van sector groups together all current and future business service offers on a digital platform. In addition to a consultation at a dealership, a product advisor is available free of charge at www.mercedes.pro to help Mercedes-Benz Vans commercial customers select the digital services best-suited to their fleet and business. For this, the following parameters in particular are taken into account: the business sector, fleet size, annual mileage and the dynamics of the route planning.

