Mercedes-Benz Vans digitally presents new Vito and eVito Tourer: Digital premiere of the new Mercedes-Benz Vito and eVito Tourer on Mercedes me media

The Mercedes-Benz Vito is the versatile all-rounder among medium-sized vans. Its payload and variability are among the highest in the segment. In 2020, we will continue its success story.

Mercedes-Benz Vans will present the new Vito and eVito Tourer digitally on Mercedes me media.

The Premiere Vito and eVito Tourer will be on Tuesday, March 10 from 1:00 p.m. on the media portal Mercedes me media.

Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, will provide you with a look back at the past business year and give you an insight into what’s happening this year. In addition, Benjamin Kaehler, Head of eDrive@VANs, will present the highlights of the new Vito and eVito Tourer.

On Mercedes me media you can be part of the digital premiere: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/vito. There is also the complete press material available. All the latest information on Mercedes-Benz can also be found on the Twitter channel @MB_Press.

[1] Electrical consumption has been determined on the basis of Directive 692/2008/EC. Electrical consumption is dependent on the vehicle configuration.

