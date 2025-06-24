Mercedes-Benz Vans delivers nearly 5,000 electric vehicles to Amazon’s delivery partners

Nearly 5,000 electric vans to join Amazon’s transportation network – three-quarters of which are eSprinter, a quarter are eVito panel vans

In 2020, Amazon had already put more than 1,800 fully electric eVito and eSprinter vehicles into its delivery network. Now, almost 5,000 fully electric eVito and eSprinter vehicles will follow in the coming months. They will be delivered to Amazon*s Delivery Service Partners (DSP). This marks the largest single order for Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles. The vehicles will be operating in a total of five different European countries, with a significant portion of the fleet based in Germany. Amazon expects that these vehicles will deliver more than 200 million parcels per year.

“I am delighted that we are further intensifying our long-standing relationship with Amazon and are working together towards the fully electric future of transportation. The courier, express, and parcel service industry once again proves to be a key driver of electromobility. Our eVito and eSprinter are perfectly tailored to meet the demands of our commercial customers regarding efficiency and range. They demonstrate that locally CO₂-emission-free driving, impressive performance, comfort, and low operating costs can be perfectly combined.”

Sagree Sardien, Head of Sales & Marketing Mercedes‑Benz Vans

“This deployment of 5,000 electric delivery vans further underscores our work to reduce carbon emissions in our operations. From electric bikes to vans to trucks and infrastructure, we are well on our way to transforming our transportation network. We look forward to continuing to work with Mercedes‑Benz to enable even faster electrification and decarbonisation across Europe.”

Neil Emery, Amazon, Director, Global Fleet & Product, Amazon

Mercedes-Benz Vans and Amazon have been working closely together in the field of electromobility for several years. In 2020, Mercedes-Benz joined the climate protection initiative “The Climate Pledge”, founded by Amazon and Global Optimism.



Electromobility from Mercedes-Benz Vans: Locally CO₂-emission-free specialists – not only – for the CEP industry

With the eVito and the eSprinter, Mercedes-Benz Vans plays a key role in local CO₂-emission-free commercial freight transport. The positioning of the battery in the vehicle’s underbody creates a generous interior space without any restrictions on loading volume compared to vehicles with combustion engines, which is particularly important for delivery services. The MBUX-Multimediasystem is integrated as standard in both models and forms the basis for digital networking and supplementary Digital Extras, such as the automatic integration of charging stops via navigation with Electric Intelligence and the integrated Mercedes‑Benz charging service MB. CHARGE Public[1]. Additionally, the safety and assistance systems in both models have been equipped with new and enhanced functions, many of which are included in the standard equipment, significantly increasing comfort for drivers.

The eVito delivered to Amazon’s delivery partners were built at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Vitoria, Spain. The eVito is particularly at home in urban environments and, in its panel van variant, is ideal for locally CO₂‑emission-free transport on the last mile. The eVito panel van is available with battery capacities of 90 kWh or 60 kWh. In conjunction with a 150 or 85 kW (peak) electric motor it meets the individual needs of commercial customers. Its range is up to 480 kilometres (WLTP) [2],[3]. In addition to the panel van, the eVito is also available for commercial passenger transport as the eVito Tourer.

The triad of efficiency, range and loading volume makes the current Mercedes Benz eSprinter a versatile all-rounder. It is currently available in two lengths and with three different battery capacity sizes, offering a range of up to 484 kilometres (WLTP) 2,3. With a loading volume of up to 14 cubic metres and a permissible gross weight of up to 4.25 tonnes, the eSprinter demonstrates a high level of practicality. The vehicles for Amazon’s delivery partners were built at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Düsseldorf and additionally equipped by a certified upfitter with custom-made shelves for parcel organisation and a partition wall with a sliding door to the driver’s cabin.

30 years of Sprinter and Vito

Both the Sprinter and Vito are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. The Sprinter, in particular, has become synonymous with an entire vehicle class, the vehicle class of large vans. Further information on the anniversary can be found here.

[1] This is a Digital Extra. To use the Digital Extras, you must create a Mercedes me ID and agree to the Terms of Use for Digital Extras and the Mercedes me ID Service Terms in their applicable versions. In addition, the respective vehicle must be linked to the user account. After the limited term expires, the Digital Extras can be extended for a fee, provided they are still offered for the corresponding vehicle. To use the Digital Extra MB.CHARGE Public, a separate customer-specific charging contract with a selected third-party provider is required.

[2] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light-duty vehicles Test Procedures) measurement procedure. The ranges given refer to the German market. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient use of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on driving style and other non-technical factors. Maximum value applies to eVito panel van with 90 kWh battery capacity and 85 kW (peak) engine.

[3] The actual range depends on numerous factors such as the individual driving style, ambient conditions, the aging process of the battery, auxiliary consumers, such as climate control, special equipment, tires, payload, the route profile and can therefore deviate from the specified WLTP value.

