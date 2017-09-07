Mercedes-Benz Vans celebrates ten years of joint venture Fujian Benz in China – today one of the main growth driver

Mercedes-Benz Vans has been present in China for ten years with its joint venture Fujian Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. (FBAC). Daimler’s Vans division celebrated this anniversary on Wednesday along with partners at a ceremony at the FBAC plant in Fuzhou in south-east China. Participants of the event included Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Greater China, Volker Mornhinweg, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Dr. Guido Krupinski, President & CEO FBAC.

China is the world’s largest automobile market and now one of the main growth drivers for Mercedes-Benz Vans. A key role in the success of the division is played by FBAC’s local production “made in China for China”. Alone in the first eight months of this year, Mercedes-Benz Vans sold over 15,000 vehicles in China. This represents a growth of 80 percent in comparison with the previous year.

In 2010, with the Viano and the Vito, the first models rolled off the production line at Mercedes-Benz Vans in Fuzhou. The plant was extended in 2013 to include the division’s first research & development centre outside Germany. The focus of development is on models that are locally produced and marketed. Fujian Benz Automotive invested around 200 million euros (1.4 billion RMB) alone in the local production of the new mid-size models of V-Class and Vito, which were launched on the Chinese market in 2016. In recent months, FBAC succeeded in doubling its dealership network to over 160 dealers across the whole of China – more are to follow. This has been made possible by the inclusion of Mercedes-Benz car dealers.

FBAC is a joint venture of Daimler and its Chinese Partners BAIC Motor Co., Ltd., and Fujian Motor Industry Group Co., Ltd.