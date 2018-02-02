Mercedes-Benz Vans: Broadening the Mercedes-Benz Vito range: introducing the exclusively sporty Vito SPORT Line!

The Vito has always stood for flexibility and economy. The new Vito SPORT Line now features numerous highlights which also underscore the sporty character of this mid-size van. It will be available throughout Europe from February 2018 for the Vito Panel Van, Mixto and Tourer. “The Vito SPORT Line combines numerous sporty items of additional equipment to offer a dynamic and attractive overall package for our successful model,” says Klaus Maier, Head of Sales and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Sporty exterior

The Vito SPORT Line includes striking adhesive film on the bonnet and doors. Sporty side skirts plus bumpers and detachable parts in the body colour add to the dynamic character of the exterior. The chrome-plated radiator grille, a roof railing and windows in the sliding doors on both sides add further highlights. The use of heat insulating glass all-round helps to keep the interior temperature down in strong sunlight. Black-tinted windows additionally ensure privacy in the rear of the vehicle. A large panoramic roof is also optionally available.

Striking interior

The interior of the Vito SPORT Line also features striking contrasts. The highlights include seats in black artificial leather and the Chrome Interior package. The floor mats in velour add a further stylish touch. The steering wheel and gearshift lever in high-quality leather further underscore the sporty character.

A taut sports suspension and 18-inch light-alloy wheels (optionally 19-inch) in an exclusive colour finish conjure up a dynamic appearance. The Vito SPORT Line vehicles come in the weight variants 2.8 t, 3.05 t and 3.1 t. Permanent 4×4 all-wheel drive is additionally available as an option. Its excellent traction further enhances driving dynamics and handling. Depending on the selected body variant, the additional charge for the Vito SPORT Line special model ranges between 2500 euros and 4100 euros.

