Mercedes-Benz’ Van Experience Live 2018 gears up for action

Now in its’ 15th year, Mercedes-Benz Van Experience Live is once again welcoming van owners and operators to Millbrook Proving Ground, Bedfordshire, to test the new Sprinter and X-Class from 21-28 June 2018 (weekdays only).

Guests will get to put the X-Class through its paces on the off-road course, while both the rear-wheel-drive and new front-wheel-drive variants of the exciting new Sprinter will be thoroughly tested among the many on-road routes around Millbrook Proving Ground. The Vito and Citan will also be available to drive with a special MPG challenge on the city course, as well as hands-on safety system demonstrations, designed to show exactly what sets Mercedes-Benz vans apart from the rest.

The complete new van range will be available, alongside the Approved Used offering, as well as many examples of bodybuilder configurations on site to view, highlighting the versatility of the vehicles.

Experts will there through the six event days to answer any questions and help to explain the benefits of operating a Mercedes-Benz, including MobiloVan, free 30 year roadside assistance, GenuineParts and Mercedes-Benz Finance and Daimler Insurance, which has previously saved customers several £1,000’s when they compared quotes as part of discussions held at Van Experience Live.

Steve Bridge, Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, commented: “Van Experience Live provides the first opportunity to properly test the new Sprinter, in both rear- and front-wheel-drive variants, and we’re very excited to show off the technology and advanced capabilities of this fantastic vehicle, and for many visitors, it also provides an unmissable opportunity to test the X-Class on arguably one of the best off-road courses in Europe.

“We enjoy welcoming guests to this event every year and certainly 2018 promises to be another fantastic occasion; almost 22,000 people have attended Van Experience Live during the past 14 years.”

Van Experience Live 2018 is a free event open to all van users, owners and operators, with free food and drink available throughout the day. Interested parties can find out more about the event by visiting www.mbvans.co.uk.

