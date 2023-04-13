Mercedes-Benz USA reports Q1 2023 total sales of 75,701 vehicles

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) reported Q1 2023 sales of 61,531 Mercedes-Benz models. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans reported Q1 2023 sales of 14,170 units, bringing MBUSA to a total of 75,701 vehicles for the quarter.

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported Q1 2023 sales of 61,531 Mercedes-Benz models. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans reported Q1 2023 sales of 14,170 units, bringing MBUSA to a total of 75,701 vehicles for the quarter. MBUSA has introduced five Electric Vehicles (EQ) in the Mercedes-Benz electric line-up, including EQS Sedan, EQS SUV, EQB, EQE Sedan and the EQE SUV at the end of Q1. Strong, sustained demand for EQ and Top-End vehicles propelled Q1 Top-End growth of 18% for a total of 24,572 vehicles.

“Strong demand and customer desire for our newly introduced EQ models as well as Top-End vehicles combined to propel our results in the first quarter. We expect to further strengthen our position in the luxury SUV segment with the all-new EQE SUV, our second fully-electric SUV built in Alabama, and the upcoming all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV.” – Dimitris Psillakis, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA

Top-End:

Sales in the Top-End segment rose to 24,572 units an increase of 18% in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022. Sales for Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totalled 10,818 units, an increase of 55% versus Q1 2022. Demand for the G-Class remains consistently high with sales up 40% from the comparable quarter in 2022, with 2,682 units. The fully electric EQS SUV posted 2,413 units Q1 2023.

Core:

Sales in the Core segment reached 25,346 units. Sales of the C-class and CLA saw dramatic increases at the start of 2023. With numerous innovations and upgraded standard equipment, the CLA saw an increase of +138% compared to Q1 2022 with 2,530 units sold. The C-Class sold 7,464 units in Q1 2023, which is an 1,411% increase from Q1 2022. The fully electric EQE Sedan attracted 1,308 new customers in Q1 2023.

Entry:

Sales in the Entry segment reached 11,613 units. Released in summer 2022, the fully electric EQB recorded 1,537 unit sales, leading the way for entry-level EQ and a 64% increase from Q4 2022. Both, the GLB and GLA saw strong demand in Q1 2023. GLB sales totalled 4,302 units, an increase of 22% to the comparable quarter last year, and GLA sales totalled 4,250 units, an increase of 74% to the comparable quarter last year.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 33,973 vehicles during the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 3% versus Q1 2022.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz USA