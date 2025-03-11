Mercedes-Benz USA introduces VanSolution: A new business model for vocational upfits – starting with shelving solutions for Sprinter and eSprinter cargo vans

Mercedes-Benz USA is launching a new business model for upfitting Sprinter and eSprinter Cargo Vans, elevating the way vocational vehicle upfits are ordered, delivered, and invoiced

Mercedes-Benz USA is proud to unveil a new business model elevating the way vocational vehicle upfits are ordered, delivered, and invoiced. In partnership with the nationwide network of dealerships, Mercedes-Benz now offers direct ordering of basic shelving solutions, eliminating the need for separate transactions with upfit providers. Customers benefit from a simplified experience, consolidating the purchase of the vehicle and vocational upfits in a single invoice.

“This new approach underscores Mercedes-Benz’s dedication to enhancing the customer experience and driving excellence in the commercial vehicle sector. By leveraging our extensive dealer network and industry-leading expertise, we are reshaping the way vocational upfits are delivered, ensuring that our customers receive integrated solutions that streamline both the ordering and invoicing process.” Iain Forsyth – Director, Product Management and Marketing, Vans

The foundational vocational upfit was designed in partnership with Ranger Design, a long-standing eXpertUpfitter partner of Mercedes-Benz and leader in innovative vocational upfit solutions. The collaboration combines the renowned craftsmanship and engineering excellence of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with Ranger Design’s expertise in creating customized upfit solutions tailored to the specific needs of commercial vehicle operators.

Ranger Design’s foundational upfit solutions, featuring shelving on left and right side of the cargo area, are designed to optimize storage, organization, and efficiency, enabling businesses to maximize productivity and operational effectiveness. In line with the new business model, the Ranger Design Equipment Shelving can now be ordered starting at $3,1521 by Mercedes-Benz Commercial Van dealerships for 2025 Sprinter and eSprinter Cargo models. To ensure the safety of both cargo and passenger, the offering requires either the OEM factory or the Ranger Design Equipment flooring and partition solution. All offerings, including the optional Ranger Design Equipment partition and flooring, will be installed directly at the Mercedes-Benz USA Vehicle Processing Center in Ladson, South Carolina.

Additional customization options tailored to specific vocational needs such as plumbing, HVAC, electrical and contractor services, along with “á la carte” solutions for customers with unique requirements, can be quickly installed by local Ranger Design distributors, ensuring they meet the demanding requirements of various vocational industries.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz USA