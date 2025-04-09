Mercedes-Benz USA expands lineup with new 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon

First performance hybrid wagon from Mercedes-AMG to be available in the U.S.

Mercedes-Benz USA announces the latest addition to its diverse product portfolio, the new 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon. Arriving at U.S. dealerships later in 2025, the new AMG model combines thrilling performance and all-electric efficiency with the versatility of a wagon.

An AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine and permanently excited synchronous electric motor powers the AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon, generating a 577-hp combined system output as standard, and 604 hp with optional RACE START2. AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive transfers to power to the wheels and enables swift acceleration from 0-60 mph in as quick as 3.8 seconds1. Standard active rear-axle steering and AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive adjustable damping also support the dynamic driving experience with agile handling.

Customers can further heighten the performance of the AMG wagon with the optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package, which adds RACE START, an increased top speed of 174 mph, active engine mounts, an electronically controlled AMG limited-slip rear differential and an AMG Performance Steering Wheel finished in Nappa leather/microfiber. The package also includes an AMG High Performance Composite Brake System with red AMG brake calipers and 15.4-inch front brake discs.

The P2 hybrid system in the AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon features a 161-hp electric motor integrated into the AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G transmission and a 400-volt, 28.6-kWh battery at the rear of the vehicle below the trunk floor. The battery is designed with a 21.2-kWh usable capacity for everyday driving, while the remaining energy is reserved for electric boost during dynamic acceleration.

A palette comprising 12 exterior paint colors, including four MANUFAKTUR hues, along with the optional AMG Night Package, AMG Night Package Plus and AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package offer numerous opportunities for individualization. 20-inch AMG 5-Twin Spoke wheels are fitted standard, while 20-inch AMG 10-Twin Spoke and 21-inch AMG Forged Cross-Spoke wheels in several finishes are optionally available.

Customers also have a broad range of choices to personalize the interior of the AMG wagon. Available AMG MB-Tex/Microfiber and AMG Nappa leather upholsteries, the optional AMG Performance Seat Package Advanced, AMG Performance steering wheel in several finishes and a variety of interior trims blend luxury and performance. A 17-speaker, 750-watt Burmester® 4D Surround Sound System is included standard. The optional MBUX Superscreen Package elevates the in-car entertainment experience with a 12.3-inch display for the front passenger.

For 2026, the AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon is also available in an exclusive limited “Edition 1” model, which features MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey paint with unique AMG graphics, distinctive exterior accents, 21-inch AMG Forged Cross-Spoke wheels, a specially curated interior with unique design elements and an extensive suite of standard equipment.

Technical Specs at a Glance

Engine AMG-Enhanced 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with P2 Plug-In Hybrid System Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G Drive config. AMG Performance 4MATIC+ Fully Variable All-Wheel Drive Combined system output 577 hp / 604 hp with optional RACE START2 Combined system torque 553 lb-ft Output, combustion engine 443 hp Torque, combustion engine 413 lb-ft Output, electric motor 161 hp Torque, electric motor 354 lb-ft Charging capacity DC: 60 kW / AC: 9.6 kW Battery capacity 21.2 kWh (usable) / 28.6 kWh (total) Electric range (EPA) TBA Acceleration 0-60 mph (est.) 4.0 sec / 3.8 sec with optional RACE START2 Top speed (electronically limited) 155 mph / 174 mph with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz