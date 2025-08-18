Mercedes-Benz USA appoints Greg Gates as Vice President of Network Development

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today announced the appointment of Greg Gates as Vice President of Network Development, effective September 2

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today announced the appointment of Greg Gates as Vice President of Network Development, effective September 2. Gates succeeds Frank Diertl, who recently retired from the company, and will join the MBUSA executive team at the North American headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are pleased to welcome Greg back to Mercedes-Benz USA in this critical executive role. Our extensive retail network is a crucial component and catalyst to our success. Greg’s experience with the brand and in the broader automotive industry will ensure he is poised and ready to work with our incredible dealer partners to further enhance the network and overall customer experience within the U.S. market.” –Adam Chamberlain, President & CEO Mercedes-Benz USA

Gates began his career with Mercedes-Benz in 1999 at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and has held multiple leadership roles in the U.S. and internationally. He later served as General Manager of Strategic Retail Development at Mercedes-Benz USA, helping to steer the dealer network with a strategic and targeted approach which contributed to achieving multiple years of luxury market sales leadership.

Following his original tenure with Mercedes-Benz, Gates joined Swickard Auto Group as Vice President of Business Transformation. Most recently Gates served as Chief Operating Officer at RockED, where he spearheaded operational strategy, enterprise sales and partner integration.

Gates holds both a Bachelor’s of Science degree and a Master’s of Business Administration from Oregon State University.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz