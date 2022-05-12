Mercedes-Benz USA announces voluntary stop drive recall campaign for certain Model Year 2006-2012 ML, GL and R-Class vehicles

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (“MBUSA”) announced today that Mercedes-Benz AG (the manufacturer of Mercedes-Benz vehicles), has determined that on certain Model Year (MY) 2006-2012 ML, GL and R-Class vehicles, the function of the brake booster might be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of its housing

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (“MBUSA”) announced today that Mercedes-Benz AG (the manufacturer of Mercedes-Benz vehicles), has determined that on certain Model Year (MY) 2006-2012 ML, GL and R-Class vehicles, the function of the brake booster might be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of its housing. As part of its commitment to customer safety, MBUSA will conduct a voluntary recall of approximately 292,287 ML-, GL- and R-Class vehicles produced for the 2006-2012 model year period. The recall program is initiated in full coordination with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA. Mercedes-Benz AG can confirm there are no crashes, injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Following extensive analysis, Mercedes-Benz AG determined that moisture may wick under a rubber sleeve installed around the brake booster housing. Following extended time in the field and in conjunction with significant water exposure, this condition could result in corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster housing, thus contributing to a vacuum leak at the brake booster. In this case, the brake force support might be reduced, leading to an increase in the brake pedal forces required to decelerate the vehicle and/or to a potentially increased stopping distance. In rare cases of very severe corrosion, it might be possible that a strong or hard braking application may cause mechanical damage in the brake booster, whereby the connection between the brake pedal and brake system may fail. In such a very rare case, it would not be possible to decelerate the vehicle via the brake pedal. Thus, the risk of a crash or injury would be increased. The function of the foot-activated parking brake is not affected by this issue.

MBUSA is advising affected customers to stop driving their vehicles. MBUSA will also offer complimentary towing to owners of affected vehicles to attend the workshop. The workshop will remove the rubber brake booster sleeve, inspect the brake booster housing and replace parts as required. In the event a repair would be necessary and cannot be carried out immediately, an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer will help coordinate an individual solution for the customer, including alternate mobility.

Customers may contact 1 (888) 548-8514 for additional information about their vehicle.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz USA