Mercedes-Benz USA announces pricing for new Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon

The 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID combines hallmark AMG performance with everyday versatility

The 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID combines hallmark AMG performance with everyday versatility, offering up to 41 miles of all-electric range1. The new AMG hybrid wagon arrives at U.S. dealerships in early fall 2025, starting from $93,3502.

At the heart of the AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon is an AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine and a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, producing a combined output of 577 hp (604 hp with optional RACE START3). Acceleration from 0-60 mph is achieved in as little as 3.8 seconds3 thanks to standard AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive. AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive adjustable damping and 2.5-degree active rear-axle steering also contribute to the dynamic driving experience.

The optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package enhances the performance of the AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon with an electronically controlled AMG limited-slip rear differential, RACE START function and an AMG High Performance Composite Brake System with larger front brake discs – slowing the vehicle from an elevated 174-mph top speed.

Customers can personalize the performance hybrid choosing from more than 10 exterior paints and three exterior design packages – the AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package, AMG Night Package and AMG Night Package Plus. Standard 20-inch AMG wheels can be upgraded to 20-inch AMG or 21-inch AMG Forged wheel designs.

Inside, the AMG E 53 HYBRID Wagon features generous standard equipment including an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather with AMG DRIVE UNIT buttons and heated rim, heated power front seats with 4-way lumbar support and a Burmester® 4D Surround Sound System. The optional MBUX Superscreen Package adds a 12.3-inch front passenger display, in addition to the standard 14.4-inch central multimedia display. Customers can also select the optional Multicontour Seating Package with expanded comfort features or the AMG Performance Seat Package Advanced to support the dynamic driving experience. Sporty AMG MB-Tex/Microfiber upholstery is highlighted standard and AMG Nappa leather choices are optionally available. An array of interior trim finishes, from natural grain wood to AMG Carbon Fiber, provide further opportunity for personalization.

A limited “Edition 1” model is also available for model year 2026 only. The special model features a comprehensive suite of equipment, exclusive MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey paint with contrasting AMG graphics and exterior accents, 21-inch AMG Forged Cross-Spoke wheels finished in black and a unique edition-specific interior.

Trim Levels at a Glance

Standard Features Exclusive Trim Pinnacle Trim Highlights Include: AMG Performance 4MATIC+ Fully Variable All-Wheel Drive

AMG RIDE CONTROL Suspension with Adaptive Adjustable Damping

Active Rear-Axle Steering

AMG Real Performance Sound

AMG DYNAMIC SELECT with Seven Drive Programs, including Hybrid-Specific Modes

AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa Leather

Burmester® 4D Surround Sound System with Sound Personalization, Dolby Atmos® and Online Music Streaming

Panoramic Sliding Sunroof Highlights Include: All Standard Features

DIGITAL LIGHT

Heat and Noise Insulating Glass

Active Ambient Lighting with Sound Visualization Highlights Include: All Standard and Exclusive Trim Features

DIGITAL LIGHT with Projections

Four-Zone Climate Control

Head-Up Display

MBUX Interior Assistant

Technical Specs at a Glance

Engine AMG-Enhanced 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with P2 Plug-In Hybrid System Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G Drive config. AMG Performance 4MATIC+ Fully Variable All-Wheel Drive Combined system output 577 hp / 604 hp with optional RACE START3 Combined system torque 553 lb-ft Output, combustion engine 443 hp Torque, combustion engine 413 lb-ft Output, electric motor 161 hp Torque, electric motor 354 lb-ft Charging capacity DC: 60 kW / AC: 9.6 kW Battery capacity 21.2 kWh (usable) / 28.6 kWh (total) Electric range1 (EPA) 41 mi Acceleration 0-60 mph (est.) 4.0 sec / 3.8 sec with optional RACE START3 Top speed (electronically limited) 155 mph / 174 mph with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz