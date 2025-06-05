Mercedes-Benz USA Announces Leadership Transition: Jee-Seop Kim to Succeed Heike Scheuble as Head of Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Vans North America

Mercedes-Benz today announced a leadership change to its North American operations. Effective September 1, Jee-Seop Kim will assume the role of Head of Sales & Marketing of Mercedes-Benz Vans North America. Jee-Seop will succeed Heike Scheuble, who will retire on September 2, after more than 40 years with Mercedes-Benz.

“We thank Heike for her outstanding commitment and significant contributions to the brand throughout her tenure. We wish Heike all the very best in her retirement and look forward to welcoming Jee-Seop into this crucial role. We are confident that his professional expertise and proven leadership skills will help drive continued success for Mercedes-Benz Vans in North America to best serve the needs of our dealer partners and customers.”

Dimitris Psillakis, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA

Heike Scheuble retires after a career with Mercedes-Benz that began in 1980 at Daimler-Benz. Throughout more than four decades, Heike held a series of pivotal leadership roles in both Europe and the U.S., including key positions in warranty, product management, and aftersales. Since joining the Mercedes-Benz USA Vans team in 2015, Scheuble drove continuous profitable growth, built a high-performing and diverse team, launched new aftersales strategies, and played an essential role in strengthening customer and dealer relationships.

Jee-Seop Kim transitions into the role of Head of Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Vans North America, with more than 20 years of international leadership experience with the brand. Since joining Mercedes-Benz in 2002, Jee-Seop has held key roles in sales, aftersales, and customer service in the U.S., Germany and Korea. As Head of Customer Services at Mercedes-Benz Korea, he led significant aftersales growth and won multiple service quality awards. Since 2023, Kim has led the Customer Services organization at Mercedes-Benz USA, driving stability, growth, and enhancing trust and performance in the U.S. dealer network during a period of significant change for the automotive industry.

# # #

About Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 18 model lines ranging from the sporty GLA SUV to the flagship S-Class and the dynamic all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz. MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com and www.mbvans.com. To learn more about all Mercedes-Benz entities in North America, visit https://group.mercedes-benz.com/northamerica/.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz