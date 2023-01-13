Mercedes-Benz Trucks sets up central logistics hub for the global supply of spare parts in Halberstadt, Saxony-Anhalt

New logistics site (Global Parts Center) in Saxony-Anhalt to be heart of worldwide supply of spare parts for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, making an important contribution to ensuring the international flow of goods

Flexible, efficient and sustainable spare parts logistics is an important success factor for Daimler Truck and its customers around the world: Thanks to the fast and comprehensive supply of parts, vehicle fleets can be on the road as much time as possible and at standstill for as little time as necessary. Thanks to its independence, Daimler Truck is setting up its global supply of spare parts (aftersales logistics) for Mercedes-Benz Trucks in a new and even more customer-oriented way.

As the heart of the global supply of spare parts, a completely new logistics hub – the so-named Global Parts Center – is being built in Halberstadt, Saxony-Anhalt. In the future parts deliveries will be made from this central location, eliminating additional transport routes and cutting the time until parts are available. The facility is designed to meet the requirements of Daimler Truck customers. Regional dealers can be supplied directly or can pick up parts themselves if necessary.

Reiner Haseloff, Prime Minister of the State of Saxony-Anhalt, Sven Schulze, Minister of Economy, Tourism, Agriculture and Forestry, Daniel Szarata, Lord Mayor of Halberstadt, Jörg Howe, General Representative Daimler Truck AG, responsible for Global Communications & External Affairs, and Uwe Kazmeier, Head of Customer Services & Parts Mercedes-Benz Trucks, officially announced a recently signed contract for the central logistics hub in Halberstadt during a ceremony with other representatives of the federal state, the city of Halberstadt and Daimler Truck.

The new logistics hub will deliver up to 300,000 different items – from the smallest screw to a finished truck cab – to almost 3,000 vehicle dealers in over 170 countries around the world. The Global Parts Center thus will make an important contribution to ensuring the international flow of goods. Thanks to state-of-the-art storage and conveyor technology, all vehicle parts will be available for immediate retrieval in an automated high-bay warehouse and an automated small parts warehouse. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023, with commissioning scheduled to take place about three years later.

Karin Rådström, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “Halberstadt and the Global Parts Center will play a key role in the future: Spare parts from our new logistics hub will make a significant contribution to keeping our customers and their trucks up and running, thereby delivering on our ambition ‘Trucks you can trust’.”

Dr. Reiner Haseloff, Prime Minister of the State of Saxony-Anhalt: “Saxony-Anhalt is a sought-after location for company settlements. This is also underscored by Daimler Truck’s commitment to Halberstadt. An excellently developed infrastructure, the central location in the heart of Europe and swiftly operating administrations are what set us apart. Investors are welcomed with open arms in Saxony-Anhalt. I wish the Global Parts Center, which will create numerous jobs in the region, a successful realization.”

Jörg Howe, General Representative Daimler Truck AG, responsible for Global Communications & External Affairs: “Our new Global Parts Center is the biggest logistics project in our company’s history. In the future, the Halberstadt site will play a crucial role in keeping our trucks running and thus our economy and society. Without trucks, factories stand still and supermarket shelves remain empty.”

Sven Schulze, Minister of Economy, Tourism, Agriculture and Forestry: “It is a positive sign for Saxony-Anhalt as a business location that another globally active company is settling here. The decision is a new impetus for the state and the economic development of the region. With an innovation engine like Daimler Truck, the location becomes even more attractive for other companies.”

Daniel Szarata, Lord Mayor of Halberstadt: “Halberstadt extends a warm welcome to Daimler Truck’s Global Parts Center. We are pleased to be the location of one of the largest economic investments in the Harz region and in Saxony-Anhalt. The continuous work of the city in recent years is paying off in full with this settlement. Future-proof jobs for highly motivated employees are being created for our district city. As the city of Halberstadt, we will do everything in our power to ensure that the company always feels vindicated in its decision. I would like to thank everyone involved in the project for their commitment and support!”

Global Parts Center in Halberstadt: In the heart of the Harz region for worldwide after-sales logistics

About 2,600 Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ suppliers will provide the logistics hub with their parts in the future. Halberstadt will thus become the heart of the worldwide supply of spare parts for Mercedes-Benz Trucks. Fuso parts supply in Europe will also be handled by Halberstadt in the future. In a three-stage logistics process, the new location will serve around 20 regional logistics centers worldwide – in, for example, various European countries, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil and China – which in turn will supply regional dealers with parts.

Halberstadt is not only in the heart of Germany, but also ideally located between the many Daimler Trucks’ suppliers and customers in Europe. The transport connection via federal roads and motorways in the region also enables parts to be supplied quickly. This location also has sufficient space to operate flexibly over the long term.

In the first stage of expansion, the new building in the East Industrial Park in Halberstadt will have a gross floor area of around 270,000 square meters with around 260,000 square meters of logistics space. Up to 450 qualified jobs will be created on site. After further construction stages and the assumption of additional activities in connection with global parts logistics, up to 600 jobs will be created at the site.

Sustainability at the site

The new logistics location is planned from the start for CO₂-neutral operation; the energy concept completely dispenses with fossil fuels. Neither natural gas nor oil is required. The location will be heated with electric heat pumps that bring heat into the building via underfloor heating systems. Due to the low heating water temperatures and the storage effect in the industrial floors, a high level of energy efficiency will be achieved.

In addition, it is intended to equip the roofs with photovoltaic systems, which can generate up to 13 million kWh of electrical energy per year. This is more electricity than will be consumed at the site. Surplus energy from the Global Parts Center will be made available to other Daimler Truck locations in Germany. The roofs of the outbuildings will be greened.

Employees will be provided with a large number of charging stations for e-vehicles and e-bikes. Appropriate charging options will also be available for suppliers’ trucks, whose fleets are gradually being electrified.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck