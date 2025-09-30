Mercedes-Benz Trucks presents the new eActros 400 based on the eActros 600 – numerous new variants available

The second generation of the eActros offers over 40 possible combinations of the basic vehicle, depending on the application and requirements for range, payload and comfort

With its battery-electric eActros 600 long-haul truck, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has been producing a strong alternative to diesel trucks in series production since the end of 2024. The manufacturer has now presented the eActros 400 as a new variant based on the technology of the eActros 600 for the first time as part of a driving event for journalists around its location in Molsheim, France. With numerous new combination options based on both models, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is specifically expanding its range of battery-electric trucks to be able to meet even more logistics requirements in heavy-duty long-distance and distribution haulage electrically. For example, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will be offering the eActros in the future as an eActros 400 with two and an eActros 600 with three battery packs – each available as a semitrailer tractor or platform chassis, to suit the individual requirements for purpose, range and payload. In addition, customers will be able to choose between two cabs in the future: the proven L-cab with lower entry or the aerodynamically improved, larger ProCabin for maximum cab comfort. In addition, there will be a large number of new wheelbase variants as well as further axle configurations for the platform chassis to cover even more areas of application.

Achim Puchert, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “Since 2021, we have been actively shaping the change in freight transport and delivering practical solutions. The eActros 600 proves that battery-electric long-distance haulage is a reality – the vehicle is already operating successfully in over 15 European countries. But one thing is clear: For the transformation to succeed, the expansion of the charging infrastructure must keep pace with the vehicles, and the operation must be profitable for our customers.”

The first new models will be available to order from October in the EU30 markets and in selected non-EU markets and will partly roll off the production line at the Wörth am Rhein plant in 2025. The new vehicle variants of the second-generation eActros model continue to carry the essential technological features of the eActros 600, which is characterized by its innovative overall technological concept consisting of modern drive technology and high energy efficiency. This includes the in-house developed electric drive axle, the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell technology known for its long service life and usable battery capacity of over 95 percent, the 800-volt onboard power system, as well as the new Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 and comprehensive assistance systems designed to enhance safety. With the expansion of the second generation of the eActros model, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will no longer produce the eActros 300/400 models from the first generation by the end of the year.

Stina Fagerman, Head of Marketing, Sales and Services Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “Our eActros model family grows with the needs of our customers: Flexible cab configurations, battery packs or chassis offer transport companies tailor-made solutions. Our offering is complemented by digital services, TruckCharge charging solutions and a well-developed service network – for reliable support on the way to electromobility.”

Battery packs determine range, payload and purchase price

Rainer Müller-Finkeldei, Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Product Engineering: “We have consistently developed the second generation of the eActros as a modular model. It combines modern LFP battery technology, efficient electric drive and intelligent assistance systems. Thanks to this modularity and the combinable options for battery capacity, cab and chassis, we offer over 40 combination options for the basic vehicle of the eActros. This allows us to respond even more specifically to the diverse requirements of our customers and makes an important contribution to the decarbonization of road freight transport.”

The customer’s decision to choose the right vehicle variant depends largely on the specific deployment profile – whether long-distance with high daily mileage or heavy-duty distribution haulage with shorter routes -, the freight requirements, the available charging infrastructure and the economic framework conditions.

The new eActros 400 variants enable a more attractively priced entry into electromobility. These are equipped with two 207 kWh LFP battery packs[1] which together deliver 414 kWh installed battery capacity – hence the designation 400. The different configurations of the eActros lead to equally different ranges and vary depending on the vehicle class and deployment profile. With a constant driving style in long-distance haulage, the ranges are generally higher than when driving in regional heavy-duty distribution haulage. An eActros 400 6×2 with dry box body, as it is predestined for classic use in heavy-duty distribution haulage, achieves a range of up to 480 kilometers(2) when partially loaded at an ambient temperature of 20 degrees Celsius, for example.

As before, the eActros 600 has three battery packs with a total installed battery capacity of 621 kWh – hence the designation 600. This enables a range of 500 kilometers[3] without intermediate charging – significantly more depending on the vehicle configuration, driving style, route and other influencing factors. In the most economical combination, the eActros 600 can achieve a range of up to 560 kilometers(2) with three battery packs in classic long-haul transport and a gross train weight of 40 tons. If the eActros semitrailer tractor is equipped with the proven L-cab and only two battery packs, it achieves a range of up to 330 kilometers(2) in the same deployment and under nearly comparable general conditions.

The eActros 400 with two battery packs has a lower vehicle weight and therefore offers more payload than the eActros 600 with three battery packs. The weight reduction increases the maximum fifth-wheel load of the eActros 400 to 9.5 tons. In combination with a standard semitrailer, the eActros 400 achieves a payload of over 25 tons. This means that the eActros 400 has an additional payload of more than 3 tons compared to the eActros 600, bringing it to the payload level of diesel trucks. Both the eActros 400 and the eActros 600 can be charged with up to 400 kW via the standard CCS2 charging socket on the left side of the vehicle behind the cab. A second CCS2 charging socket on the right-hand side of the vehicle can be ordered as an option. Two battery packs take around 46 minutes(4) to charge from 10 to 80 percent, with three battery packs the charging time is around 70 minutes(4).

In addition to CCS charging, the eActros 600 with ProCabin, which is predestined for long-distance haulage, will later also enable megawatt charging.

Individual cab variants for various applications

Depending on the main area of application – whether in heavy-duty distribution haulage or long-distance haulage – the requirements for the cab also vary. The flexible selection of different cab variants enables customers to tailor comfort, ergonomics and economy to the specific requirements of their operation. In future, customers will be able to choose between two cabs: the L-cab in proven Actros design and the futuristic ProCabin. Both variants are available for both the eActros 400 with two and the eActros 600 as a platform vehicle with three battery packs.

Thanks to its 170 millimeters lower entry and compact dimensions, the already proven L-cab with a width of 2.30 meters offers good conditions for operations with frequent entry and exit as well as for shorter distances. Available as a Classic or StreamSpace variant, it impresses with an ergonomically designed cockpit, plenty of stowage space and numerous practical comfort features, such as the Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 or LED headlamps installed as standard. The proven L-cab can be an economically interesting solution for price-sensitive customers and enables a slight payload advantage due to the lower weight.

The futuristically designed ProCabin stands for maximum comfort and is particularly suitable for long journeys with regular overnight stays thanks to its flat floor and generous sense of space. The cab has also been designed for particularly efficient aerodynamics to reduce energy consumption. In the interior, the 2.50-metre-wide cab, available in three variants as Stream, Big or Giga, boasts numerous comfort features such as improved seat heating, premium flat-weave seat covers or beds with full slatted support and thick premium mattress. Other features of the ProCabin include the extended functional scope of the control panels on the beds as well as the ambient lighting and the additional gooseneck LED reading lamps. There are also other equipment features such as additional USB-C sockets on the side walls, a high-quality curtain in a two-tone design, a second refrigerator, a 230-volt socket or the SoloStar Concept in two additional seat cover variants.

The MirrorCam is part of the other equipment of both cabs. The mirror camera system developed by Mercedes-Benz Trucks can help to cope with situations such as overtaking, manoeuvring, driving in poor visibility and darkness, cornering and passing through narrow spaces even more safely and stress-free. Wide-angle mode when manoeuvring in reverse, distance lines in the displays for better estimation of the distance to objects behind the vehicle, swiveling of the camera image when cornering or monitoring the vehicle’s surroundings during breaks are further helpful functions. The interaction between the MirrorCam and Active Sideguard Assist 2, particularly in complex traffic situations and unclear intersections, can also help to reduce the severity of dangerous situations. Sideguard Assist uses the displays of the MirrorCam for the visual warnings.

Additional wheelbases and axle variants for a wider range of applications

Mercedes-Benz Trucks now offers its customers even more options to adapt the e-vehicles even better to individual customer requirements. In the future, the range of wheelbases and axle variants for the battery-electric variants will be significantly expanded.

New is, for example, the eActros 400 as a 4×2 semitrailer tractor with a wheelbase of 3,700 mm. Thanks to the shorter wheelbase, it has a smaller turning circle and is easier to manoeuvre even in tight spaces – such as narrow streets or narrow depots. Also new for the eActros 400 are 4×2 platform chassis with wheelbases of 4,000, 5,500, 5,800 and 6,100 mm as well as 6×2 platform chassis with six different wheelbases between 4,000 and

5,800 mm. These variants are available with ProCabin or with the proven L-cab.

There is also more choice for the eActros 600: In future, it will also be available as a 4×2 platform chassis with the wheelbases 4,000, 5,500 and 5,800 mm. In addition to the already available wheelbases of 4,600 and 4,900 mm, there are four further wheelbases for the 6×2 platform truck, analogous to the eActros 400. These are: 4000, 4500, 5200 and 5800 mm.

These variants will be available for the ProCabin as well as for the proven L-cab.

Integrated e-axis for greater efficiency

Both the eActros 600 and the new eActros 400 have an electric axle with two electric motors and a four-speed transmission. The electric motors generate a continuous output of 400 kW and a peak output of 600 kW and ensure powerful acceleration, high driving comfort and high driving dynamics. The full engine power is usually available without any interruption in torque. In addition, with an anticipatory driving style, electrical energy can be recovered through recuperation, which is returned to the batteries and is then available again for the drive. Recuperation puts less strain on the brakes, which is a positive side effect. Depending on the situation, the driver can choose between five different recuperation levels. One-pedal driving, this means deceleration via recuperation with reduced actuation of the mechanical brake, can also be activated on the touchscreen in the digital cockpit. The eActros is equipped with the Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC) cruise control and transmission control system, which is explicitly tuned to the electric drive. The anticipatory powertrain control system automatically considers the topography, course of the road and traffic signs for the most efficient driving style possible. The route information from the navigation system is now also included to enable better detection of upcoming route events. This allows the driver to avoid unnecessary braking and acceleration and using the battery energy more efficiently.

Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 with voice control and better connectivity

The Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 installed as standard in the ProCabin and the proven L- cab proves to be very helpful in everyday work, making the vehicles even more networked. The 12-inch instrument display and the improved touchscreen are intuitive to operate and individually configurable, and many functions can now be activated more safely and quickly via voice control. This allows the drivers to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. The Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 also informs the driver continuously about the charge level of the batteries, the predicted remaining range and the current and average energy consumption. The navigation integrated in the Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 is specially designed for electric vehicles and considers the current charging infrastructure. In addition, all variants benefit from the PPC specially adapted to the electric drive, which incorporates route information from the navigation system to enable better detection of upcoming route events and thus further increase efficiency. Functions such as heating, air conditioning, navigation, telephony, lighting and the integrated radio infotainment system can also be controlled via the touchscreen or the multifunction steering wheel.

Electromobility with measurable climate benefits

The eActros model range enables clear CO2(5) savings potential compared to a comparable Actros with diesel engine. The actual values depend on the respective model and the power mix with which the batteries are charged. Based on the average EU electricity mix, savings of around 40 percent(6) are possible. If electricity from renewable energies is used exclusively, CO2 reductions of more than 80 percent(6) compared to a diesel vehicle are possible over an assumed vehicle life cycle of ten years.

For example, for an eActros 600 as a semitrailer tractor with ProCabin in long-haul transport, this means savings of 436 tons or 871 tons of CO2 depending on the electricity mix. For the comparable eActros 600 platform chassis with ProCabin, this is even 458 tons or 939 tons in long-haul transport.

Further CO2 savings potential also results from the choice of a vehicle variant with only two battery packs. For example, this leads to 22 tons less CO2 in the production of an eActros 400 6×2 platform chassis with proven L-cab compared to the same configuration with three battery packs. In this case, this corresponds to a reduction of around 23 percent(6) in CO2 emissions spent on production.

Intelligent digital solutions and services for even more efficient use

To simplify the processes and work processes related to e-trucks for fleet operators, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has a whole range of digital solutions and services at its disposal. TruckLive in combination with My TruckPoint offers an introduction to the digital service solutions of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. Behind this are various connectivity services that can be used via the My TruckPoint customer portal and in the vehicle via the Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2. For example, Maintenance Management can ensure improved vehicle availability, while Live Traffic can support route planning with real-time traffic data via navigation. In addition, the new connected services such as Connected Traffic Warnings, Service24h Connected, over-the-air updates and the Mercedes-Benz Trucks Remote Truck 3.0 app can be used.

The Mercedes-Benz Trucks Remote Truck 3.0 app forms the digital interface between the user and their Mercedes-Benz truck. It can be used to call up important status information such as battery status, charge level and associated push notifications.

The Connected Traffic Warnings function can help to improve road safety by detecting and passing on hazard warnings to vehicles in the immediate vicinity. Drivers receive current traffic events on the vehicle map or as a pop-up window in the cockpit. Acoustic warnings are also issued approximately ten seconds before the danger zone is reached. The module can warn of a total of ten types of hazards including accidents, fog, heavy rain, construction sites and slippery roads. The system also includes a wrong-way warning.

With Service24h Connected, fleet managers can simply report a breakdown online via My TruckPoint. Since many relevant data are already pre-filled, the online breakdown report saves valuable time compared to calling the service hotline. In addition, the current vehicle position and vehicle diagnostic data are transmitted for better preparation of the breakdown service.

In view of the higher networking of vehicles and the increasing number of driver assistance systems installed, vehicle software is of crucial importance. Over-the-air updates make it possible to keep the software up to date – regardless of time and place. The driver is instructed to carry out the updates via the Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2.

Fleet managers can use a variety of digital functions via the Fleetboard Portal to manage their eActros vehicles efficiently. These include intelligent charge management for planning and monitoring charging processes, a digital logbook with detailed information on driving, idle and charging times as well as consumption data. Besides, a mapping tool that displays the vehicle position, charge level and operating status in real time is available. The range is complemented by the BEV Basic performance analysis, which was specially developed for electrically powered commercial vehicles and enables a deeper understanding of energy consumption and driving behaviors. It provides objective key figures on driving style, supports the evaluation of efficiency potential and provides monthly reports for analyzing and improving vehicle use. Other functions such as time recording, remote diagnosis and uptime management ensure transparency, predictive maintenance and high operational reliability of the electric fleet. The connectivity solutions offered contribute to the most efficient, safe and convenient operation of electric trucks in everyday life.

Attentive helpers on board

A high standard of Mercedes-Benz Trucks is that drivers are as safe as possible on the road in every traffic situation. To this end, the driver assistance systems available in the various vehicle models help detect hazards early, initiate timely braking, and maintain awareness of the traffic situation. In particular, the electronic assistants can help to keep moments of inattentiveness, such as due to fatigue, stress or distraction, as low as possible for all participants(7).

As with the other Mercedes-Benz truck model series, the safety concept of the second eActros generation is based on the further development of proven safety assistance systems. The newly developed electronics platform, which was newly introduced with the eActros 600 and Actros L, offers 20 times higher data processing compared to the previous versions. The total of six installed sensors can cover an angle of 270 degrees around the vehicle. As a result, assistance systems such as Active Brake Assist 6, Active Sideguard Assist 2, Front Guard Assist or Active Drive Assist 3 for semi-automated driving (SAE Level 2) can showcase their strengths even better. In some cases, the systems go far beyond the legal requirements. This also applies to the standards of the General Safety Regulation (GSR) adopted by the EU, which have been in force since 2022 and 2024 respectively.

From February 2026, systems will also be expanded to comply with the future GSR regulations from July 2026 and September 2028 respectively. For example, Attention Assist 2 as an enhanced attention assistant from Mercedes-Benz Trucks uses the installed infrared camera from 20 km/h to observe the position of the driver’s pupils. The resulting angle of vision is then calculated in the corresponding control unit so that the driver is warned in the event of a distraction from the traffic situation. Attention Assist 2 also incorporates the functionality of the attention assistance system, which monitors the driver’s fatigue based on various parameters such as lane keeping or driver activities and steering behavior. Active Brake Assist 6 Plus, a further development of Active Brake Assist 6, can react even faster to critical situations thanks to the 270-degree fusion technology and the resulting increased detection of the surroundings. Features of the system include criteria such as improved pedestrian protection parameters, enhanced cyclist detection, improved cornering response, with the aim of greater accident prevention, especially in the speed range up to 90 km/h.

TruckCharge from Daimler Truck: Establishment of a Europe-wide charging network for electric trucks

Under the brand name TruckCharge, Daimler Truck bundles its offers around the e-infrastructure and charging of electric trucks. This includes consulting, setting up the charging infrastructure and its operation. Under the TruckCharge brand, the aim is also to set up a Europe-wide charging network for electric trucks that involves both the more than 1,000 dealers and interested customers of Mercedes-Benz Trucks to also open their charging infrastructure to third parties and thus achieve better utilization. By 2030, the network will include over 3,000 fast charging points in Europe, making it the largest in Europe.

Flexible financing models for the transport revolution

Daimler Truck Financial Services facilitates the transition to electromobility with integrated financing and insurance solutions. In addition to traditional financing options for the Truck and the charging infrastructure, “eService Leasing” is offered in Europe. This integrated offering is based on a leasing model with a guaranteed residual value and additionally includes the Mercedes-Benz Trucks Complete service contract, including Mercedes-Benz Trucks Uptime. The eService Leasing is complemented by a modular product package that includes various optional services from Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Daimler Truck Financial Services. Throughout the entire usage period, the customer pays a fixed monthly rate, and the residual value is guaranteed. This eliminates unexpected costs, ensures minimal downtime and optimal maintenance. Furthermore, flexible rental offers in Germany via CharterWay provide additional advantages: absolute cost control throughout the entire usage, full integration of all services such as insurance, maintenance, statutory inspections, and repairs in a single monthly rate, as well as maximum flexibility in contract terms and vehicle changes, plus optional add on digital services. This way, customers receive an all-inclusive package without risk – and can respond to new requirements in the transport business at any time.

Evolution of the e-truck portfolio at Mercedes-Benz Trucks

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has had electric trucks in its portfolio since 2021. Initially, the eActros 300/400 was introduced as the first battery-electric vehicle for heavy-duty distribution haulage, followed just a year later by the eEconic, which was predestined for use in municipal waste disposal transport and continues to be produced in this form. Series production of the second model generation of electric trucks from Mercedes-Benz Trucks with the eActros 600 started at the end of 2024. The new eArocs 400 for urban construction haulage, which was presented at Bauma 2025, will be launched next year and will also take over essential components from the eActros 600.

Flexible production of battery-electric models in Wörth

Just like the eActros 600, the second-generation eActros 400 will be manufactured on the existing assembly line of the Wörth A-series production, in parallel with and flexibly alongside the trucks that will receive a diesel drive. It also receives all electrical components in this production hall. The entire system is commissioned at the end of the assembly line: From then on, the truck is ready to drive and lastly undergoes the finishing process and final inspection like all other trucks. The assembly of the new model generation thus takes place in one production hall. The previous eActros 300/400 and eEconic electric truck models leave the production hall for the assembly of the electric drive components to be electrified at the Future Truck Center in Wörth.

The Daimler Truck plants in Mannheim, Kassel and Gaggenau also play an important role in the production of the new eActros portfolio. They supply the components required for the battery-electric drive, such as the electric axle, transmission components and the front box, which brings together numerous high-voltage and low-voltage components and is located in the former installation space of the internal combustion engine.

(1) Nominal capacity of new battery, based on internally defined boundary conditions, may vary depending on use case and ambient conditions.

(2) The estimated range is derived from the results of internal simulations as well as real driving tests. The actual range may deviate from the estimated range as a result of numerous factors, such as topography, weather conditions, speed, preconditioning, auxiliary consumers, individual vehicle configuration and driving style.

(3) The range was determined internally under specific test conditions with a 4×2 tractor unit with 40t total towing weight at 20°C outside temperature in long-haul operation and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400.

(4) The charging time is based on the conditions defined for heavy duty trucks in ISO/SAE 12906 – with 400 kW charging power at a standard DC fast-charging station with 500 A.

(5) CO2 represents all generated greenhouse gases (CO2 equivalent).

(6) Based on Life Cycle Assessment in accordance with ISO 14040:2006+A1:2020 and ISO 14044:2006+A1:2017 +A2:2020 and critically reviewed by external third party TÜV Rheinland. The choices made during this LCA development including the functional unit & methodologies specifications have considerable influences on the results. Therefore, the comparison to other truck models or vehicles is neither recommended nor intended.

(7) With all assistance systems, Mercedes-Benz Trucks pursues the objective of supporting the driver in driving the vehicle as well as possible within the system limits. However, as required by law, the driver remains fully responsible at all times for the safe operation of the vehicle.

