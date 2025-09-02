Mercedes-Benz Trucks hands over first eActros 600 models to major customer in Lithuania

Finėjas Group in Lithuania receives first two Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 trucks, marking the start of their electric journey

A new chapter in road freight transport has begun in Lithuania: Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Finėjas Group, one of the largest customers of the German manufacturer in Europe, celebrated the official handover of the first two fully electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 trucks in the country. The delivery marks the start of the customer’s electrification journey and highlights the growing importance of battery-electric long-haul transport in Eastern Europe.

With a fleet of 1,700 Mercedes-Benz trucks and an additional 300 vehicles ordered this year – including the first two eActros 600 – Finėjas Group is strengthening its pioneering role in sustainable logistics. The handover took place at Veho Lietuva in Vilnius, the official Mercedes-Benz Trucks representative in Lithuania, together with representatives of Finėjas Group.

Vaidotas Lenktys, CEO of Finėjas Group: “By integrating the eActros 600 into our fleet, we are taking another step towards more sustainable logistics. The electrification of long-haul transport is one of the key directions in the sector, and we want to test it and gain experience in order to be successful and provide our customers with solutions that meet their needs.”

Paulius Kraučiūnas, Head of Truck Sales at Veho Lietuva: “The handover of the eActros 600 in Lithuania marks an important step – these are the first fully electric long-haul trucks from Mercedes-Benz Trucks in our market. It shows that electrification is becoming a reality in long-distance transport. We are proud to take this step together with Finėjas Group.”

SOURCE: Daimler Truck