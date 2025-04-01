Mercedes-Benz Trucks delivers the first 51 out of 109 Mercedes Benz Arocs to the Autobahn GmbH

he Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicle Center Berlin-Brandenburg, led by René Rudelt, recently symbolically handed over two Mercedes-Benz Arocs to the Autobahn GmbH. Michaela Kuban, Head of Fleet Management and Insurance at the Autobahn GmbH, received the vehicles

The Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicle Center Berlin-Brandenburg, led by René Rudelt, recently symbolically handed over two Mercedes-Benz Arocs to the Autobahn GmbH. Michaela Kuban, Head of Fleet Management and Insurance at the Autobahn GmbH, received the vehicles. In total, 51 three-axle Arocs trucks have been delivered to highway maintenance offices across Germany so far. By the end of the year, 58 four-axle Mercedes-Benz Arocs trucks will follow.

René Rudelt commented during the handover: “We are very proud to have won the tender for a total of 109 trucks in the last tender from the Autobahn GmbH. With our vehicles, we help ensure year-round operations and safety on Germany’s highways.”

All of the Mercedes-Benz Arocs delivered so far are equipped with winter service bodies from Paul Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH. Thanks to an innovative roll-off concept, the vehicles can be quickly and easily fitted with various equipment bodies, allowing them to be used year-round. The Mercedes-Benz Arocs is built to be particularly robust and designed with functionality in mind down to the finest details, all while ensuring high efficiency and safety. A wide range of equipment options, intelligent assistance systems, and features such as Hydraulic Auxiliary Drive (HAD) enhance its usability. HAD refers to a hydraulic drive for the front wheels, which is especially suited for occasional off-road use.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck