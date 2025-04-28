Mercedes-Benz Trucks aims to win a Guinness World Records™ title with eActros 600

Activity to raise awareness of e-mobility, road safety and driver image

Mercedes-Benz Trucks is planning an unusual activity to draw attention to topics relevant to the transport industry and society: electrification, road safety and truck driver image. For this purpose, the manufacturer will have its new e-flagship, the battery-electric eActros 600 long-haul truck, including a semitrailer, reverse more than 100 kilometers without a break. Mercedes-Benz Trucks intends to bring the previous GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title from 2020, which stood at around 89 kilometers and was set in the USA with a diesel truck, back to Germany. The drive in reverse is scheduled to take place in Oschersleben in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt on June 4th. Mercedes-Benz Trucks plans to set the new record on a closed-off track and then, independently of the record attempt, to reverse around 30 kilometers on public roads. The finishing line is at the Daimler Truck Global Parts Center in Halberstadt, also in Saxony-Anhalt. The new location will officially open on July 10th. Starting this year, it will gradually take on worldwide deliveries of spare parts for Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Marco Hellgrewe (50) from Werneuchen near Berlin, an officer in the German Armed Forces and a truck enthusiast, set his record in 2008. Back then, he covered a distance of 64 kilometers in a diesel truck. Hellgrewe kicked off the new all-electric record attempt and will be at the wheel of the eActros 600.

Marco Hellgrewe, initiator of the electric record attempt and driver of the eActros 600: “As a passionate truck driver, it is an honor for me to try to set this record again. A lot has happened in terms of technology since my first record-breaking drive – and to date no one in the world has taken this record with an electric truck. The eActros 600 represents the future of electric mobility in long-distance haulage and shows how manufacturers are successfully breaking new ground. Reversing for so many hours is a big challenge, but the test drives so far have gone very well. It’s a lot of fun and very pleasant to be on the road with the eActros 600. I would like to take this opportunity to already express my heartfelt thanks to Mercedes-Benz Trucks for all their support.”

Rainer Müller-Finkeldei, Head of Product Engineering Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “We are very pleased that Marco Hellgrewe first thought of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and our eActros 600 for his new record attempt. His idea of reversing in an all-electric vehicle now testifies to a pioneering spirit which we as a driving force behind the transformation can identify with. At the same time, the activity gives us the opportunity to attract greater attention to important future topics in the public domain.”

Müller-Finkeldei continues: “Like no other e-truck with the star at the front, our eActros 600 stands for the fact that the right electric vehicles are available. But more momentum is needed to create further purchase incentives for our customers and to drive forward the development of the charging infrastructure. As a manufacturer, we have always been one of the pioneers in road safety with our assistance systems. Our eActros 600 even exceeds legal requirements in some cases. In addition, the awareness of all road users must also be raised. The image of professional drivers in the public domain is close to our hearts because we build our vehicles for them. Especially in view of the growing shortage of drivers, it is essential that they also receive the appropriate recognition for their hard work for society. Reversing is a central part of their day-to-day work and what the drivers achieve in this respect is almost an art in itself.”

Driving for a good cause

In the course of the record attempt, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is cooperating with the associations Blicki e.V. and PROFI – Pro Fahrer-Image e. V. The manufacturer is offering them a platform for their respective concerns – in particular promoting the necessity of educating children on how to behave correctly in road traffic and greater appreciation of driving as a profession. For example, the associations’ logos are being displayed on the eActros 600 and the semitrailer used in the record attempt. The Blicki association plans to conduct traffic safety training courses at schools in Halberstadt. In addition, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is providing financial support to the two organizations as part of the record attempt.

Prof. Dr. Dirk Engelhardt, Chairman of the Board of Management of PROFI – Pro Fahrer-Image e.V., commented on the record-breaking drive in reverse as follows: “We are very happy to support this project because it reinforces awareness of the important role of professional drivers in our society. The record attempt provides an excellent platform to increase appreciation for this profession. The activity also shows how innovative technologies can make a positive contribution to the future of transportation.”

Dirk Hendler, Managing Director of Blicki e.V.: “This project is a great opportunity to raise awareness of road safety among children and families. We are excited to be part of this and spread our message in this way. With our nationwide workshops under the auspices of the Federal Minister of Transport, we have already trained more than 80,000 primary school children on how to interact with large vehicles.”

Reversing to Halberstadt with a police escort

Marco Hellgrewe, the initiator of the record attempt and driver, intends to set the new record by driving on the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben racetrack. With its 14 tight bends designed for cars, the circuit is extremely demanding – but nevertheless offers fewer unpredictable risks of having to stop and thus interrupt the record attempt than public roads. After a rest period, Hellgrewe then intends to take up the additional challenge of driving backwards on public roads under a police escort for an additional 30 kilometers to Halberstadt. In both parts, he is expected to be travelling mostly at speeds between 10 and 20 kilometers per hour.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck