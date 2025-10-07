Mercedes-Benz Trucks achieves 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating for Actros

Mercedes-Benz Actros (4x2 Tractor Unit) and Actros (6x2 Rigid) receive maximum 5-star ratings in 2025 Euro NCAP Commercial Truck Ratings

The latest Euro NCAP Commercial Truck Ratings have awarded the Mercedes-Benz Actros (4×2 Tractor Unit) and Actros (6×2 Rigid) the highest 5-star rating, reflecting Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ commitment to road safety and advanced driver assistance technology.

In addition, all Actros variants, including the Actros L ProCabin, received the new Euro NCAP City Safe accreditation, recognising the trucks’ technology and design features that help prevent accidents in urban environments.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ advanced safety systems are at the heart of these achievements. Features such as Active Assist 3, Active Brake Assist 6 Plus, Active Sideguard Assist 2, Front Guard Assist, and Attention Assist 2 enhance driver awareness, support safe driving, and help prevent collisions.

Heiko Selzam, Managing Director of Daimler Truck UK, said: “Our goal is simple: safer roads for everyone. These 5-star Euro NCAP results demonstrate that Mercedes-Benz Trucks offers some of the safest vehicles on the road today, while our City Safe accreditation highlights our ongoing commitment to protecting drivers and other road users in urban environments. The EuroNCAP tests highlight that safety isn’t just about crash performance but also preventing accidents happening, and that’s good news for drivers and fleet managers. ”

SOURCE: Daimler Truck