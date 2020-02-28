Mercedes-Benz to show product highlights digitally after cancellation of Geneva International Motor Show: World premiere of new E-Class and other highlights on Mercedes me media

After the cancellation of the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz will digitally present the highlights of its numerous premieres of this spring. The scheduled executive talk regarding the world premiere of the new E-Class with Daimler AG board members Ola Källenius, Britta Seeger and Markus Schäfer is being moved to a studio in Stuttgart, Germany. The digital Mercedes-Benz Press Conference will be broadcast on Tuesday, March 3rd at 8:45 a.m. on the media platform Mercedes me media.

Beside the comprehensively updated and upgraded E-Class, the focus is on the continuous electrification of Mercedes-Benz models – featuring various new members of the compact car hybrid family as well as new engine variants with integrated starter generator (ISG) and 48-volt technology.

Motorsports and sustainability – talk with Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Markus Schäfer and Nyck de Vries

As a further digital highlight, the all-star “Motorsports & Sustainability” media talk – also part of the original Geneva Motor Show programme – will be held at the studio and can also be seen on Mercedes me media. The talk will feature Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development; Toto Wolff, Team Principal & CEO of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team; Lewis Hamilton, six-time Formula 1 world champion from Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One; and Nyck de Vries from the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team, who will discuss sustainability in motorsports as well as the transfer of technology to series development.

Both talks can be viewed in full length on Mercedes me media: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/gims2020. All of the spring 2020 product presentations can be found there as well. All current information is also available on Twitter @MB_Press.

