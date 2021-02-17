Mercedes-Benz: The EQC now even more attractive: new base model, new sports version

Mercedes-EQ is expanding the model range of its successful electric SUV: the EQC 400 4MATIC (combined power consumption: 21.5 kWh/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km[1]) is now available as a base model which is identically configured throughout Europe and therefore especially attractively priced from €66,068.80[2]. The new EQC 400 4MATIC AMG Line already reveals the dynamism of its electric power unit at first glance. It rounds the model range off at the top end. As standard, this extensively equipped sports version features e.g. AMG Line Exterior and Interior, and is therefore recognisable by the AMG-specific Black Panel front grille in a twin-blade design. Highlights in the interior include the sports seats with an AMG-specific pattern layout and upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre with medium grey topstitching. Prices for the EQC 400 4MATIC AMG Line start at €73,208.802. Both models can be ordered now, and will be in dealer showrooms in May. Like all EQC variants, the new models have an 11 kW charger as standard.

Mercedes-Benz and the federal government are supporting the changeover to electric mobility in Germany: thanks to the list price of under €65,000 excl. VAT for the EQC, an environmental bonus of €5000 from the federal government and a €2500 subsidy from Mercedes-Benz are possible[3]. In this case the EQC 400 4MATIC costs €63,093.80 incl. VAT in Germany. If the government’s share of the environmental bonus is deducted, the effective price is €58,093.80.

For maximum flexibility, both model variants are also available by EQC subscription in various markets. In this case the regular rental contract is for 24 months, and it can be ended beforehand with a 3-month notice period.

AMG Line Exterior for the EQC 400 4MATIC AMG Line includes the AMG-specific Black Panel front grille in a twin-blade design with a surround in high-gloss black, an AMG-specific front apron in a jet-wing design with air inlets featuring trim elements in chrome and inserts in high-gloss black plus visible and functional AIR CURTAINS, 48.3 cm (19-inch) aerodynamically optimised AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in tantalum grey with a high-sheen finish, a wider, AMG-specific rear apron with visible, non-functional air outlets and a diffuser insert in black with chrome trim, and exterior mirrors in the vehicle colour.

Features of AMG Line Interior: multifunction sports steering wheel in nappa leather with flattened bottom section and perforated grip area, sports seats with AMG-specific pattern layout and upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre with medium grey topstitching, dashboard in nappa-look man-made leather, beltlines with light surface grain in black, topstitching in rosé gold or medium grey, door panels in black with black topstitching on the centre panel and medium grey topstitching on the armrest, carbon-fibre look trim in anthracite; AMG sports pedal cluster of brushed stainless steel with black rubber studs, AMG floor mats and chrome door pins.

Other standard features of the EQC 400 4MATIC AMG Line: EASY-PACK luggage compartment cover, TIREFIT, Interior Light Package, Seat Comfort Package, Mirror Package, Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC, thermal and noise-insulating acoustic glass, Parking Package with reversing camera, Advanced sound system, ambient lighting, Remote and extended Charging Services Premium.

[1] The power consumption and range of the above models have been determined on the basis of Regulation (EC) No. 692/2008. More information about the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP figures, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com

[2] Recommended retail price in Germany including 19% VAT.

[3] The environmental bonus is designed to promote the purchase and registration of new all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. The subsidy for new vehicles appearing on the list of eligible models is essentially shared 50:50 between automotive manufacturers and the federal government. For a limited period until 31.12.2021, an innovation premium will apply that doubles the government’s share of the environmental bonus for vehicles registered after 3 June 2020. In the case of new all-electric vehicles with a list price excl. VAT of over €40,000 to a max. of €65,000, the environmental bonus with innovation premium amounts to €7500 (government share: €5000, manufacturer share: €2500). The manufacturer’s share of the environmental bonus will be automatically deducted from the list price excl. VAT. The level of payment and eligibility to claim the innovation premium and/or environmental bonus are regulated by the guidelines to be found on the website of the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (www.bafa.de/umweltbonus). There is no legal right to payment of the innovation premium or environmental bonus. The award of the government share of the subsidy is subject to approval of the application by the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control (BAFA). The environmental bonus will end once the available funds are exhausted, but by 31 December 2025 at the latest.

[4] Minimal charging time at public station with a supply voltage of 400 V, current 300 A. The 40-minute charging time is for a 10-80% full charge

