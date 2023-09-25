Mercedes-Benz teams up with Mastercard to introduce native in-car payments at the pump: Pay by fingerprint directly in the car with Mercedes pay+

Mercedes-Benz is joining forces with Mastercard to introduce embedded in-car payments at the point of sale

Mercedes-Benz customers in Germany can now start the fuelling process directly from their vehicle and pay digitally by fingerprint. Eliminating the need to enter a PIN or authenticate via mobile device, drivers can now leverage convenient payments to enhance the in-vehicle experience. The native in-car payment service Mercedes pay+[1] will turn the car into a payment device. The fingerprint sensor integrated into the MBUX infotainment system enables biometric two-factor authentication[2]. Digital payments at service stations using the fingerprint sensor will be possible with Mastercard debit and credit cards in current Mercedes-Benz models[3].

Fingerprint payment authorization at a gas station represents the first use case for native in-car payments at the point of sale, in addition to Mercedes-Benz as the world’s first automaker to integrate Mastercard’s Secure Card on File for Commerce platform into the car. This technology allows for transaction data to be encrypted using uniquely assigned cryptograms,[4] in turn protecting sensitive payment information.

“With Mercedes pay+, we are making everyday life easier for our customers. From now on, they can pay their fuel bill directly from their car using their fingerprint – simply, securely, and conveniently. An intuitive payment process and a best-in-class customer experience lay the foundation for the success of digital offerings. We are pioneers in native in-car payment and are already working on the integration of further services,”

Franz Reiner, Chairman of the Board of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG.

A study conducted by the German market research company GfK[5] on behalf of Mastercard shows that around half of 18- to 39-year-olds would order and pay for services and goods directly via the infotainment display. The proponents would like to use in-car payment primarily for everyday car-related services: 60 percent would pay their gas bill or electric vehicle charging directly via the car.

“Digital payments are coming of age, and consumers want to embrace new forms that are infused into their everyday experiences and activities. Through our dynamic payments technology, we are proud to work hand in hand with Mercedes-Benz to bring safer, smarter, and more intelligent commerce experiences to its vehicles. We look forward to our continued efforts to drive further innovation in this area in Germany and around the world.”

Jorn Lambert, Chief Digital Officer at Mastercard.

How Mercedes me Fuel & Pay works

When a driver reaches a connected service station and switches off the engine, the Mercedes me Fuel & Pay[6] service will start automatically on the MBUX infotainment system. Once started, the driver can simply select the appropriate gas pump. Even before refueling, the system will calculate the maximum total amount based on the current fuel price and the amount of fuel when the tank is full. And, rather than authorizing the payment via a mobile device, the driver will complete their transaction seamlessly through fingerprint authentication.

After refueling, the driver will see the amount of fuel refueled and the invoice amount on the MBUX display. Payment will be made automatically and the driver will be able to leave the gas station without having to walk to the checkout area. The invoice is then sent to the customer by e-mail.

Where to find Mercedes me Fuel & Pay

Contactless payment via Mercedes me Fuel & Pay and fingerprint sensor is now possible at over 3,600 cooperating gas stations in Germany. In addition to Mastercard, Visa cards are activated for digital payment at gas stations using Mercedes pay+. Consumers of a Mastercard and Visa credit or debit card issued in Germany[7] can use native in-car payment by registering their card in the Mercedes me user account and activating Mercedes pay+ in the vehicle via the MBUX infotainment system. Fingerprint payments from the car will be extended soon to other vehicle-related services and to other European markets.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz