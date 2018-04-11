Mercedes-Benz: Start of sales for new C-Class saloon and estate

The best-seller is progressing to the next level: extensively modified, the new C‑Class saloon and estate can be ordered with immediate effect. In terms of looks, the focus of the redesign work was on the front of the vehicle as well as the design of the headlamps and tail lamps. The electronic architecture is completely new. The customer benefits from a user experience with an optionally fully digital instrument display and multimedia systems with tailor-made information and music. The assistance systems are now at the level of the S‑Class.

The following models, among others, are available at market launch in July. Here is an overview of data and prices:

C 200 C 200 4MATIC C 220 d Transmission 9G-TRONIC 9G-TRONIC 9G-TRONIC Cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line Displacement (cc) 1497 1497 1951 Output (kW/hp) Combustion engine 135/184 135/184 143/194 at rpm 5800-6100 5800-6100 3800 Output of electric motor (kW)

Recuperation

Boost

12

10

12

10 – Max. torque

Combustion engine (Nm) 280 280 400 at rpm 3,000-4,000 3,000-4,000 1,600-2,800 Max. torque Electric motor (Nm) 160 160 – Fuel consumption (l/100 km)[1] 6.3-6.0

(6.6-6.2) 6.9-6.5

(7.1-6.7) 4.8-4.4

(5.0-4.7) CO 2 emissions (g/km)1 144-136

(151-142) 156-148

(162-153) 126-117

(133-123) Emission class Euro 6d-TEMP Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 7.7 (7.9) 8.1 (8.4) 6.9 (7.0) Top speed (km/h) 239 (235) 234 (230) 240 (233) Prices starting at (euros) 39,948.30

(41,614.30) 42,328.30

(43,994.30) 42,328.30

(43,994.30)

Figures in brackets: Estate; *all information recommended retail prices for Germany incl. 19 % VAT.

The C-Class is being launched with completely new engines:

This includes the new four cylinder petrol engines with 1.5 litre displacement in the C 200 and the C 200 4MATIC . At the same time these models are equipped with an additional 48 volt onboard network with a belt-driven starter/alternator (EQ Boost).

and the . At the same time these models are equipped with an additional 48 volt onboard network with a belt-driven starter/alternator (EQ Boost). The new C 220 d has a four cylinder diesel engine, which belongs to the most up-to-date engine family. Innovative features include the combination of aluminium crankcase and steel pistons, the stepped-bowl combustion process as well as further-improved NANOSLIDE® cylinder wall coating.

Here the most important new or improved functions at a glance:

With the Driving Assistance Plus Package (2,499 euro incl. VAT), the C‑Class has the latest driving assistance systems with the range of functions familiar from the S‑Class with route-based driver support. Active Distance Control DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist now provide even more comfortable support for the driver to keep a safe distance and steer. The speed is now adjusted automatically ahead of bends, junctions or roundabouts.

(2,499 euro incl. VAT), the C‑Class has the latest driving assistance systems with the range of functions familiar from the S‑Class with route-based driver support. Active Distance Control DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist now provide even more comfortable support for the driver to keep a safe distance and steer. The speed is now adjusted automatically ahead of bends, junctions or roundabouts. The MULTIBEAM LED headlamps (1,963.50 euro incl. VAT) allow extremely quick and precise adjustment of the headlamps to the current road and traffic conditions. Each headlamp incorporates 84 individually controllable LEDs.

(1,963.50 euro incl. VAT) allow extremely quick and precise adjustment of the headlamps to the current road and traffic conditions. Each headlamp incorporates 84 individually controllable LEDs. The fully-digital Instrument Display (892.50 euro incl. VAT) comprises a 12.3 inch, high-resolution instrument cluster. The cutting-edge screen design offers the three very different display styles “Classic”, “Sport” and “Progressive”. The styles can be switched quickly according to personal tastes or to suit the selected interior.

(892.50 euro incl. VAT) comprises a 12.3 inch, high-resolution instrument cluster. The cutting-edge screen design offers the three very different display styles “Classic”, “Sport” and “Progressive”. The styles can be switched quickly according to personal tastes or to suit the selected interior. The ENERGIZING convenience adjustment (238 euro incl. VAT) networks various comfort systems in the vehicle. It systematically uses the functions of the climate control system (including fragrancing) and the seats (heater, ventilation, massage) as well as lighting and musical moods, and enables a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the customer.

(238 euro incl. VAT) networks various comfort systems in the vehicle. It systematically uses the functions of the climate control system (including fragrancing) and the seats (heater, ventilation, massage) as well as lighting and musical moods, and enables a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the customer. With the Multicontour Seat package (702.10 euro incl. VAT) the side bolsters and lumbar support can be individually adjusted by an electrically driven pneumatic pump. A massage effect in the lumbar area is provided by air chambers, which are inflated and deflated in a pulsing or wave-like motion when the function is activated.

(702.10 euro incl. VAT) the side bolsters and lumbar support can be individually adjusted by an electrically driven pneumatic pump. A massage effect in the lumbar area is provided by air chambers, which are inflated and deflated in a pulsing or wave-like motion when the function is activated. The latest-generation COMAND Online (2,915.50 euro incl. VAT) offers fast 3D hard-disc navigation with topographical map display, photo-realistic 3D buildings and 3D map rotations, among other things. Comprehensive information is displayed on the navigation map: in addition to virtually real-time traffic density information, it can, for example, include Car-to-X warning messages, the weather, filling stations including current fuel prices and available parking spaces.

