Mercedes-Benz: Sprinter is still superior according to ACFO award win

Even in its last full year of production, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is still superior, retaining the Large Van of the Year honour at last night’s ACFO Awards, voted for by the membership of the fleet operator organisation.

The annual ACFO Awards shine a spotlight on the vehicles, services and companies that have impressed the membership of ACFO, recognising and rewarding the very best in the fleet section as voted for by the people who drive the vehicles and utilise the services.

Ricky McFarland, Head of Strategic Accounts, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said:

“It speaks volumes that the Sprinter continues to win awards, even as it gets towards the end of its production life. The ACFO Awards are especially rewarding as they are voted for by fleet operators themselves, proving our commitment to keeping businesses moving.”

