Mercedes-Benz sold 568,400 cars and vans in Q1 2024

Mercedes-Benz Cars: Q1 sales reached 463,000 units; good start in the U.S.; solid performance in Europe; model changeover in Asia; strong sales of plug-in hybrids

Mercedes-Benz Group sold 568,400 (-6%) cars and vans in the first quarter. Mercedes-Benz Cars saw sales rise in the United States (+3%), and a solid performance in Europe, particularly in the UK (+43%) and France (+35%) while sales in Asia were influenced by model changes and supply-chain constraints. Mercedes-Benz Vans delivered a strong performance thanks to rising sales in China (+27%) and United States (+15%).

Mercedes-Benz Cars

“Our customers can look forward to an exciting year 2024 with a series of fantastic new product launches in 2024, particularly in the Top-End segment.

One of the highlights is just around the corner with the long-awaited world premiere of the all-new electric G at Auto China in Beijing in two weeks.”

Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Marketing & Sales

Mercedes-Benz Cars sales reached 463,000 units (-8%) in the first quarter, with solid results in all regions except Asia where model change effects and supply chain bottlenecks had a strong temporary impact on Q1 sales. The sales decline in China was mainly driven by the ongoing ramp-up of its top-selling E-Class long-wheelbase model which is expected to see sales accelerate in the upcoming quarters.

Demand for plug-in hybrid vehicles resulted in a 6% sales rise in the first three months, while global battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars reached 47,500 units (-8%) in the first quarter, as the smart fortwo[1] reached the end of its lifecycle (-30%). Overall, electric vehicles accounted for 10% of total Q1 Mercedes-Benz Cars sales and 19% including plug-in-hybrids.

The availability of Top-End products was constrained during the quarter, mainly by the model changeovers of the G-Class and Mercedes-AMG derivatives of the E-Class and GLC as well as supply-chain bottlenecks. In 2024, Mercedes-Benz will present twelve Top-End vehicles, including eight Mercedes-AMG models and the world premiere of the electric G. The EQS sedan will receive an extensive update with extended range to more than 800 km, executive rear seats, and the upright star on the front hood. The S-Class remains the undisputed leader in its segment in all key regions.

Q1 sales in the Core segment increased by 8%, driven by strong growth of the GLC as parts availability for the model increased. The availability of parts is expected to further improve in the upcoming months.

In China, the ramp-up of the locally produced long-wheelbase E-Class is on track, while sales for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class remain strong (+13%) and Mercedes-Benz continues to be first choice among customers in the segment priced over 1 million RMB.

In Germany, Mercedes-Benz remains market leader in the premium segment in Q1. However, consumer demand for BEVs slowed following the abrupt end of a tax incentive.

In the U.S. market, sales went up 3% driven by an improved availability of the GLC.

Mercedes-Benz Cars continues transforming the car buying experience for its customers. As the 11th country, Mercedes-Benz Thailand implemented the direct sales model in February 2024.

Sales overview

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change in % Mercedes-Benz Group 568,400 602,400 -6% – thereof BEVs 50,500 55,200 -9% Mercedes-Benz Cars 463,000 503,500 -8% – thereof BEVs 47,500 51,600 -8% – thereof xEVs 90,200 91,700 -2% Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by segments* Top-End 66,600 91,800 -27% Core 267,700 248,400 +8% Entry 128,800 163,300 -21% Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by regions and markets Europe** 160,200 163,900 -2% – thereof Germany 50,400 60,500 -17% Asia 210,700 247,700 -15% – thereof China 168,900 191,000 -12% North America*** 74,000 75,100 -1% – thereof U.S. 66,600 64,500 +3% Rest of World 18,000 16,800 +7%

*Top-End: Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class, S-Class, GLS, EQS and EQS SUV

*Core: All derivatives from C- and E-Class, incl. EQC, EQE and EQE SUV

*Entry: All derivatives from A- and B-Class incl. EQA, EQB and smart

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico

All figures rounded. Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.

Mercedes-Benz Vans

“Mercedes-Benz Vans has started 2024 with an excellent first quarter. With the strong product substance of our existing lineup, we were able to increase sales by 7% compared to the previous year and thus again achieved our best first sales quarter with 105,400 units sold worldwide. With the new midsize vans and the new eSprinter starting in the spring this year, we will continue to further strengthen our product portfolio and make it even more attractive for our customers.”

Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales & Marketing

Mercedes-Benz Vans increased its sales in the first three months of the year by 7% and for the first time hit the mark of more than 100,000 vans sold in a first quarter (105,400). Thus, the division achieved its best-ever Q1 sales result. Sales in Q1 have developed positively in the U.S. and China: The strategically important U.S. market achieved a sales increase of 15% to 16,100 vans making it the strongest sales market for Mercedes-Benz Vans after its home market Germany. In China, the Van division achieved a strong sales increase of around 27% with 7,700 midsize vans sold.

The demand for commercial vans remained at a high level, with growth of 11% to a total of 92,800 units sold. In the private segment, sales decreased to 12,700 units (-16%) due to the model change of V-Class and EQV. The demand for eVans lessened in the first three months to 3,000 eVans (-17%) which in Germany was caused by the abrupt end of a tax incentive. Full-year unit sales of Mercedes-Benz Vans are expected to be slightly below the record sales year of 2023.

Sales overview

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change in % Mercedes-Benz Vans 105,400 98,900 +7% – thereof eVans 3,000 3,600 -17% Mercedes-Benz Vans sales by segments* – thereof commercial large vans 56,700 51,300 +10% – thereof commercial midsize vans 31,100 26,300 +18% – thereof private midsize vans 11,400 13,100 -13% – thereof commercial small vans 5,100 6,200 -19% – thereof private small vans 1,200 1,900 -37% Mercedes-Benz Vans sales by regions and markets Europe** 67,000 65,500 +2% – thereof Germany 23,900 23,700 +1% Asia 9,800 7,900 +24% – thereof China 7,700 6,000 +27% North America*** 19,400 16,200 +20% – thereof U.S. 16,100 13,900 +15% Rest of World 9,200 9,200 -0%

*Private vans: mid-size vans include V-Class and EQV, small vans include T-Class and EQT 200 (energy consumption combined: 20.7 – 19.3 kWh/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A)¹.

¹The stated values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement procedure. The ranges given refer to the German market. The fuel consumption, energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the car’s efficient use of the fuel or energy source, but also on driving style and other non-technical factors.

*Commercial vans: large vans include (e)Sprinter, mid size vans include (e)Vito, small vans include (e)Citan

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico

All figures rounded. Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.

[1] smart EQ fortwo: energy consumption combined: 16.0 kWh/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km; CO₂ class: A

The stated values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement procedure. The ranges given refer to the German market. The fuel consumption, energy consumption and CO 2 emissions of a car depend not only on the car’s efficient use of the fuel or energy source, but also on driving style and other non-technical factors.

