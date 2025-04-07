Mercedes-Benz sold 529,200 cars and vans in Q1 2025

Mercedes-Benz Cars Q1 sales reached 446,300 units

Mercedes-Benz Group sold 529,200 cars and vans in the first quarter of 2025 in an ongoing dynamic market environment and ahead of the market introduction of the all-new CLA. Mercedes-AMG (+17%) and the G-Class (+18%) achieved strong growth and overall sales were underpinned by demand for the E-Class (+32%) and GLC (+14%). Plug-In-Hybrid passenger car sales (+8%) and eVans (+59%) remain popular, thanks to the full availability of the electric van portfolio.

Mercedes-Benz Cars

“In the first quarter of 2025 Mercedes-Benz sold 446,300 cars in a dynamic market environment. The overall sales results reflect a mixed picture throughout the world with a positive development in North America and other important markets, especially South Korea. Mercedes-AMG and the G-Class delivered once more a strong sales performance underscoring the attractiveness of the Top-End segment.”

Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes Benz Group AG. Marketing & Sales

Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 446,300 cars in Q1 2025. Overall sales were influenced by model transition dynamics in the Entry segment, especially in Germany after the electric smart[1] phased out in Europe. First models of the all-new CLA will reach European markets in summer, while sales in the U.S. and China will kick-off in the second half of this year.

Top-End sales reached 65,100 units in the first quarter, reflecting a Top-End vehicle share of 14.6%, slightly higher than Q1 2024 (14.4%). Mercedes-AMG sales increased by 17% with growth in all regions, driven by new model introductions for the GLC, CLE, E-Class and GT. Sales of the G-Class increased by 18% compared to last year. Mercedes-Benz was able to sustain its leading position in the luxury car segment priced at RMB 1 million and above in China in the first three months. Mercedes-Maybach continued to extend its product portfolio and showroom presence: The market introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach SL[2] started in Europe in Q1 and next week, Mercedes-Maybach will open its first lounge in Manhattan (USA), offering personalized brand and product experiences for Mercedes-Maybach customers.

Q1 sales in the Core segment reached 263,400 units and remained at the same level as last year. Demand for the top-selling model GLC and the E-Class remained good, resulting in a sales increase of 14% and 32% respectively.

Plug-In-Hybrid sales continued to prove popular in the first quarter, with global sales up by 8%, mainly driven by the U.S. market. Battery electric vehicle sales were below the prior-year level, influenced by the run-out of the electric smart[3] in Europe and a dynamic market environment in important markets. The upcoming all-new CLA will be the first of many new Mercedes-Benz battery electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz Vans

“In the first quarter of 2025 Mercedes-Vans sold 82,900 units. The full availability of electric vans across our entire portfolio is paying off: we have increased sales of fully electric vans by 59% which translates to a global BEV share of 6% in the first quarter.”

Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales & Marketing

Coming from a best-ever first quarter result last year, worldwide sales of Mercedes-Benz Vans reached 82,900 units in the first quarter of 2025 (-21%, or -16% excluding the discontinued Metris in North America). Sales of fully electric vans rose by 59% in Q1 compared to the prior-year quarter, reflecting the solid demand for the electrified portfolio. With 4,700 eVans sold, the share of electric vehicles doubled from 3% (Q1 2024) to 6% of overall Mercedes-Benz Vans sales in Q1.

In total 15,400 private vans were sold which equals an increase in demand of 22% compared to the previous year’s quarter. Especially sales of the private midsize vans developed positively (+21%). In the commercial segment, sales reached 67,500 units, amid increased competition and a dynamic macroeconomic situation.

Furthermore, the market environment influenced especially the commercial segment in Europe. In the U.S., sales reflected the planned discontinuation of the Metris (Vito) and the market conditions for large vans with combustion engines where sales reached 7,700 units. Sales in the Chinese market reached 4,600 units.

Sales overview Mercedes-Benz Cars

Q1 2025 Change Q1 2024 Mercedes-Benz Group 529,200 -7% – thereof BEVs 45,500 -10% Mercedes-Benz Cars 446,300 -4% – thereof BEVs 40,700 -14% – thereof xEVs 86,800 -4% Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by segments* Top-End 65,100 -2% Core 263,400 -2% Entry 117,800 -9% Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by regions and markets Europe** 148,700 -7% – thereof Germany 45,300 -10% Asia 199,800 -5% – thereof China 152,800 -10% North America*** 76,900 +4% – thereof U.S. 67,400 +1% Rest of World 20,900 +16%

*Top-End: Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class, S-Class, GLS, EQS and EQS SUV

*Core: All derivatives from C- and E-Class, incl. EQE and EQE SUV

*Entry: All derivatives from A- and B-Class incl. EQA, EQB

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico

All figures rounded. Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.

Sales overview Mercedes-Benz Vans

Q1 2025 Change Q1 2024 Mercedes-Benz Vans 82,900 -21% – thereof eVans 4,700 +59% Mercedes-Benz Vans sales by segments* Commercial Vans 67,500 -27% – thereof commercial large vans 42,700 -25% – thereof commercial midsize vans 19,400 -38% – thereof commercial small vans 5,500 +8% Private Vans 15,400 +22% – thereof private midsize vans 13,800 +21% – thereof private small vans 1,600 +33% Mercedes-Benz Vans sales by regions and markets Europe** 57,400 -14% – thereof Germany 21,500 -10% Asia 7,100 -27% – thereof China 4,600 -39% North America*** 10,000 -49% – thereof U.S. 7,700 -52% Rest of World 8,500 -8%

*Private vans: mid-size vans include V-Class and EQV, small vans include T-Class and EQT 200 standard[4]

*Commercial vans: large vans include (e)Sprinter, mid-size vans include (e)Vito, small vans include (e)Citan

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico

All figures rounded. Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.

The comparative period for the percentage changes stated in this document is the respective prior-year period, unless otherwise stated.

[1] smart EQ fortwo: energy consumption combined: 16.0 kWh/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km; CO₂ class: A

[2] Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series | combined energy consumption: 13.6 l/100 km | combined CO₂ emissions: 309 g/km | CO₂ class: G

[3] smart EQ fortwo: energy consumption combined: 16.0 kWh/100 km; CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km; CO₂ class: A

[4] (Mercedes-Benz EQT 200 standard (energy consumption combined: 20.9 – 19.3 kWh/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A). The stated values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement procedure. The ranges given refer to the German market. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the car’s efficient use of the fuel or energy source, but also on driving style and other non-technical factors.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz