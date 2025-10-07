Mercedes-Benz sold 525,300 cars and vans in Q3; Electric vehicle sales up 22% vs Q2

Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 441,500 units in Q3 influenced by the market environment in China and diligent stock management to mitigate U.S. tariffs; Growth in Europe, South America and Gulf States

Mercedes-Benz Group third-quarter sales reached 525,300 cars and vans, mainly influenced by the market environment in China, while Top-End vehicle sales increased on a global level. Battery electric vehicle sales of cars and vans rose 9% on the year and 22% on the quarter, thanks to the launch of the electric CLA and improved availability of eVans amid the start of the biggest product launch campaign in Mercedes-Benz history.

Mercedes-Benz Cars

“While sales in Europe, South America and Gulf States are performing well, our sales in the third quarter were impacted by the market conditions in China. In the U.S., stock levels were carefully managed in Q3, while deliveries to customers increased year-to-date. Overall, we continue to see good demand for our Top-End vehicles and to receive excellent feedback for the electric CLA which led EV sales to rise by 22% on the quarter. Our new products are creating fresh momentum and enthusiasm, setting the stage for further sales growth.” Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes Benz Group AG. Marketing & Sales

Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 441,500 cars in the third quarter, influenced by the market environment and tariff policies which impacted sales mainly in the U.S. and China. Stock levels in the U.S. were carefully calibrated to mitigate tariff impacts. Customer demand in the U.S. remained above the prior-year’s level, which led customer deliveries to increase by 6% year-to-date (retail sales: 223,800 units). In China, the company continues to focus on providing long-term value for customers and superior product and tech experiences. Top-End sales in China increased by 13% year-over-year and by 4% compared to Q2 2025, retaining Mercedes-Benz’s leading market share in the segment priced 1 million RMB and above.

Q3 sales in Europe increased by 2%, driven by Germany (+3%), Spain (+5%) and Poland (+20%) and in other important markets of the world, including the Gulf States (+33%), Turkey (+15%) and South America (+45%).

Top-End Vehicle sales rose 5% on the quarter and were up 10% year-on-year to 67,800 units, representing a high Top-End Vehicle share of 15.4%. Q3 sales of the S-Class product family increased to 28,300 units, a plus of 11% compared to Q2 and 9% compared to Q3 2024. In the third quarter, every third S-Class sold globally was a Mercedes-Maybach model. Furthermore, customer demand for Mercedes-AMG vehicles and the iconic G-Class remained strong, resulting in a sales increase of +6% and +31% respectively.

Battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales increased by 22% quarter-on-quarter driven by the first deliveries of the electric CLA in Europe. Plug-In-Hybrid sales increased by 20% in Q3 driving xEV sales to 96,300 units (+10%).

In September, Mercedes-Benz embarked on the biggest series of product and tech launches in the company’s history at the IAA MOBILITY 2025 in Munich. The brand promise “Welcome home” underlines the commitment to the brand experience that every Mercedes-Benz creates the same feeling: familiar, intuitive and unmistakable. With the new electric GLC, which will be launched in early 2026, and new models such as the CLA, the CLA Shooting Brake and the upcoming electric C-Class, the company will further strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio. In addition, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet will expand the Top-End Vehicle portfolio in the near future.

Mercedes-Benz Vans

“In the third quarter of 2025, Mercedes-Benz Vans achieved sales of 83,800 vehicles. In Europe, the share of electric vehicles accounted for 14% of our van sales during the third quarter, highlighting that our commitment to EVs is resonating with customers and contributing to steady growth. Additionally, we launched our Van Uptime Monitor across many European markets, which also resonated well, continuing our commitment to providing premium services for our customers.” Sagree Sardien, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales & Marketing

Mercedes-Benz Vans is committed to enhancing value for customers by maximizing vehicle uptime. The Van Uptime Monitor Digital Extra offers a complimentary premium tool that provides real-time vehicle status and diagnostics. This feature supports operational efficiency for commercial customers. In Q3, the Digital Extra became available in many European markets.

Year-to-date, Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 260,200 units with 20,200 electric vans – a 61% increase over the year-earlier period and reflects the growing enthusiasm for the electric van portfolio. Furthermore, overall vehicle sales in the German market (+6% year-to-date) continue to show growth, compared to the same period last year. Market conditions in the U.S. and China remain dynamic and are characterized by strong competition.

Mercedes-Benz Vans saw solid sales for both private and commercial midsize vans in the third quarter of 2025, with commercial midsize models experiencing a 7% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Marking the 30th jubilee, the midsize van Vito stands as a testament to adaptability and advanced features, serving the commercial midsize van market for three decades since its launch in 1995.

Group sales overview Mercedes-Benz Cars

Q3 2025 Change

Q2 2025 Change

Q3 2024 YTD 2025 Change

YTD 2024 Mercedes-Benz Group 525,300 -4% -12% 1,601,600 -9% – thereof BEVs 51,200 +22% +9% 138,600 -7% Mercedes-Benz Cars 441,500 -3% -12% 1,341,400 -8% – thereof BEVs 42,600 +22% 0% 118,400 -13% – thereof xEVs 96,300 +3% +10% 277,100 +4% Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by segments* Top-End 67,800 +5% +10% 197,700 0% Core 249,800 -9% -17% 787,100 -8% Entry 123,800 +8% -12% 356,600 -12% Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by regions and markets Europe** 160,800 +1% +2% 469,100 -1% – thereof Germany 51,600 -2% +3% 149,700 0% Asia 175,500 -7% -22% 564,500 -15% – thereof China 125,100 -11% -27% 418,300 -18% North America*** 80,000 -1% -17% 237,500 -10% – thereof U.S. 70,800 -5% -17% 212,800 -10% Rest of World 25,200 +4% +12% 70,300 +17%

*Top-End: Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class, S-Class, GLS, EQS and EQS SUV

*Core: All derivatives from C- and E-Class, incl. EQE and EQE SUV

*Entry: All derivatives from A- and B-Class incl. EQA, EQB

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico

All figures rounded. Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.

Group sales overview Mercedes-Benz Vans

Q3 2025 Change

Q2 2025 Change

Q3 2024 YTD 2025 Change

YTD 2024 Mercedes-Benz Vans* 83,800 -10% -8% 260,200 -13% – thereof eVans 8,600 +25% +96% 20,200 +61% Mercedes-Benz Vans sales by segments* Commercial Vans 70,600 -8% -10% 215,000 -16% – thereof commercial large vans 45,400 -4% -19% 135,500 -18% – thereof commercial midsize vans 20,500 -14% +7% 63,700 -17% – thereof commercial small vans 4,700 -16% +57% 15,800 +4% Private Vans 13,200 -20% +4% 45,200 +6% – thereof private midsize vans 11,700 -20% -3% 40,200 +3% – thereof private small vans 1,500 -24% +135% 5,000 +46% Mercedes-Benz Vans sales by regions and markets Europe** 57,900 -11% -3% 180,200 -9% – thereof Germany 26,800 -2% +18% 75,700 +6% Asia 6,800 -14% +13% 21,900 -17% – thereof China 5,300 -8% +14% 15,600 -27% Noth America*** 11,300 +13% -25% 31,400 -34% – thereof U.S. 9,400 +16% -26% 25,100 -37% Rest of World 7,800 -25% -22% 26,800 -7%

*Private vans: mid-size vans include V-Class and EQV, small vans include T-Class and EQT 200 standard[1].

*Commercial vans: large vans include (e)Sprinter, mid-size vans include (e)Vito, small vans include (e)Citan

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico

All figures rounded. Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.

The comparative period for the percentage changes stated in this document is the respective prior-year period, unless otherwise stated.

[1] (Mercedes-Benz EQT 200 standard: energy consumption combined: 20.9 – 19.3 kWh/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A). The stated values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement procedure. The ranges given refer to the German market. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the car’s efficient use of the fuel or energy source, but also on driving style and other non-technical factors.)

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz