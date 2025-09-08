Mercedes-Benz sets new standards for public charging: Integration of revolutionary high-performance fast charger into the company’s own fast-charging network

Integration of Alpitronic’s HYC1000 fast-charging system with up to 600 kW per charging point starting in 2026

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its own fast-charging network with a new generation of high-power charging infrastructure. Starting in 2026, the HYC1000 charging system from Alpitronic, the European market leader in high-power charging, will be installed at new Mercedes-Benz charging parks in Europe and North America. Together, the two companies are establishing a foundation for next-level charging performance.

Charging power and efficiency at a new level

Unlike conventional fast-charging stations, where the power unit is built into the charging column and limited to one or two charging points, the new HYC1000 system introduces a modular, decentralized architecture. The external power unit provides up to 1,000 kW at 800 amps and intelligently distributes this power across multiple charging points through smart load management. This flexibility allows charging hubs to be tailored to specific site requirements – both in terms of total power through multiple power units and the number of charging points. The result: greater efficiency, optimal utilization, and maximum scalability. A single charging point can deliver up to 600 kW at 800 volts. For customers, this means extremely short charging times, for example, recharging the Mercedes-Benz CLA to add up to 325 kilometers of range in just ten minutes [1].

In addition to integrating standard charging points offering up to 600 kW charging power, Mercedes-Benz and Alpitronic are developing a dedicated high-performance fast charger. Insights from the recent benchmark of over 1 megawatt charging power achieved with the CONCEPT AMG GT XX are being incorporated directly into this development. This record was made possible via a single CCS cable supporting up to 1,000 amps. The goal is to enable charging performance that significantly exceeds today’s standards, making charging as fast as refueling.

The partnership combines Alpitronic’s hardware and system expertise with Mercedes-Benz’s system integration and infrastructure know-how. Close collaboration and a holistic development strategy – from test benches and development laboratories to real-world extreme tests – are crucial to bringing this revolutionary technology to market maturity.

Mercedes-Benz charging hubs are open to drivers of all brands. Mercedes-Benz drivers enjoy exclusive benefits thanks to the seamless connectivity of their vehicle, the MB.CHARGE Public charging service [2], and the company’s own fast-charging network: In addition to calculating the most convenient and time-efficient route including charging stops, the car’s MB.OS system also automatically reserves a charging point [3].

“With the integration of the HYC1000 and the development of an extremely powerful fast charger, we’re setting new standards for public charging. Together with Alpitronic, we’re creating a charging experience that is not only extremely fast but also seamlessly integrated into our premium ecosystem. This makes electric mobility even more attractive to our customers.”

Franz Reiner, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG

“We repeatedly see that high charging speeds are essential for customers to fully benefit from the capabilities of modern electric vehicles. That’s why we’re excited to enable ultra-fast and reliable charging in the Mercedes-Benz charging network – making electric mobility truly effortless in everyday life.”

Philipp Senoner, CEO of Alpitronic

The Mercedes-Benz Charging Network is growing steadily and, since this year, has been represented with its first charging parks in Austria and Japan, in addition to those in Germany, the U.S. and China. Around 80 charging hubs are already in operation. Within a year, the company’s own charging network will be rolled out to up to eight additional countries. Mercedes-Benz plans to have more than 10,000 fast-charging points worldwide by the end of the decade.

Mercedes-Benz is continuously driving the global expansion of fast-charging infrastructure. In addition to building its own charging network, the company is partnering in the joint ventures IONITY (Europe), IONNA (North America) and IONCHI (China). Access to these fast-charging networks is also simple and digital via MB.CHARGE Public. The charging service seamlessly integrated into MB.OS gives Mercedes-Benz customers access to one of the world’s largest charging networks comprising over 2.5 million charging points operated by more than 1,700 providers.

[1] Based on WLTP range: Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ with EQ Technology (combined energy consumption: 14.1–12.2 kWh/100 km | combined CO₂ emissions: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A).

[2] To use Digital Extras, you must create a Mercedes me ID and agree to the Terms of Use for Digital Extras and the Mercedes me ID Terms of Use in their currently valid version. In addition, the respective vehicle must be linked to the user account. After the limited term has expired, the Digital Extras can be extended for a fee, provided that they are still offered for the respective vehicle. In order to use the MB.CHARGE Public Digital Extra, a separate customer-owned charging contract with a selected third-party provider is required, through which payment and billing for charging processes is carried out.

[3] The reservation function is currently available at selected Mercedes-Benz charging stations in Germany, Austria and the U.S. Further commissioning is planned for 2025, with the long-term goal of establishing around 10,000 charging points by the end of the decade. Mercedes-Benz is initially offering the reservation option free of charge. Please note that Mercedes-Benz reserves the right to charge for reservations in the future.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz