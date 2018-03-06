Mercedes-Benz has set a new unit-sales record every month for the past five years

In February, Mercedes-Benz achieved its 60th consecutive record month with sales of 163,580 vehicles (+6.3%).

More vehicles were sold than ever before in a February in the sales regions Europe, Asia-Pacific and NAFTA.

The SUVs and E-Class continued along their successful paths with new sales records.

The electric smart models are being sold as of now under the EQ brand.

For five years now, unit sales by Mercedes-Benz have known only one direction month by month; upwards. This February completed the five years: It was the 60th consecutive month in which Mercedes-Benz delivered more vehicles worldwide than in the prior-year month. A total of 163,580 cars were handed over to customers and worldwide growth amounted to 6.3%. The Stuttgart-based company with the three-pointed star was particularly successful in Switzerland, Australia, the USA, Canada and Brazil, where Mercedes-Benz maintained its position as the premium brand with the most new registrations in February.

“We achieved the 60th consecutive sales record in February with more than 163,500 Mercedes-Benz vehicles sold. This success spurs us on to continue not only convincing our customers with our products – we want to thrill them. At the Geneva Motor Show, one of the models amazing our customers will be the newly developed four-door Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé,” said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales. “In Geneva, we will also present the electric smart models that now belong to the EQ brand and show how much fun urban electric mobility can be. Customers can look forward to optimized charging time and a new electric-mobility app. And Mercedes-Benz offers another new product with its new ‘Mercedes me Flexperience’ mobility service, through which customers can use our cars with a kind of subscription,” continued Seeger.

Mercedes-Benz unit sales by region and market

In the Europe region, more vehicles were sold last month than ever before in a February. A total of 63,593 customers took delivery of their new car with the star (+1.8%). In Germany, unit sales amounted to 21,543 Mercedes-Benz models in February (-2.8%). In Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal and Poland, new records were set both in February and in the first two months of the year.

Unit sales by Mercedes-Benz in the Asia-Pacific region in February rose by 12.9% to the new high of 65,691 vehicles sold. The company with the star posted a sales record in China with 43,036 vehicles sold (+18.6%), as well as in the markets South Korea (+8.5%), India (+25.7%) and Malaysia (+32.1%).

Mercedes-Benz delivered more vehicles than ever before in a February also in the NAFTA region, with a total of 29,934 units sold (+2.4%). This success is based on record unit sales in February not only in the USA, but also in Canada and Mexico. In the USA, 24,760 customers took delivery of their new Mercedes-Benz (+1.0%). Unit sales increased in Canada by 5.2% and in Mexico by 22.1%.

Mercedes-Benz unit sales by model

The E-Class Saloon and Estate continued along their successful path. Last month, 25,781 of those models were sold, more than ever before in a February (+9.1%). The high number of deliveries is mainly due to strong demand for the two models in their biggest market China.

Unit sales of the new S-Class Saloon in February surpassed the number for the prior-year month by 28.8%. A total of 6,010 customers took delivery of their new luxury saloon. Most of those models went to customers in China and the USA. Although the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Saloon is approaching the model change, it posted a new sales record last month.

The SUVs from Mercedes-Benz set a new sales record of 59,807 units sold in February, surpassing the previous high of the prior-year month by 13.9%. The GLC achieved particularly strong growth with its sales increasing by 36.8%. As well as the GLC, more units were sold than ever before in a February also of the GLA, the GLC Coupé and the G-Class.

smart

This February, 8,360 customers decided in favour of an urban microcar from the smart brand, and 17,589 smart fortwo and smart forfour models were sold in the first two months of the year. Unit sales of both models increased especially sharply in Germany, with an increase of 37.8% last month. Demand for the electric versions of the smart models was particularly strong in the domestic market.

News from sales and service

The battery-electric versions of the smart models are being sold as of now under the EQ product and technology brand. At the Geneva Motor Show the special models smart EQ fortwo coupé edition nightsky (combined power consumption: 13.0 – 12.9 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km), smart EQ fortwo cabrio edition nightsky (combined power consumption: 13.1 – 13.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) and smart EQ forfour edition nightsky (combined power consumption: 13.2 – 13.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) will be presented. These models will be on the roads as of spring 2018. Customers can look forward to optimized charging technology and a new electric-mobility app. The first Mercedes-Benz model under the EQ brand, the EQC, will be presented to the public for the first time this year and produced at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen as of 2019. By 2022, Mercedes-Benz Cars plans to have more than ten fully electric vehicles on the market. The EQ brand will offer a comprehensive electric-mobility ecosystem of products, services and technologies. The product portfolio ranges from electric vehicles to wall boxes and charging services, as well as home-energy storage.

More information at https://www.daimler.com/innovation/case/electric/eq-brand.html.

Mercedes-Benz customers will soon be greeted by a completely new brand presence in the showrooms. It is already possible to see the new world of experience at the sales centres in Hung Hom in Hong Kong and Flensburg in Germany. A fascinating brand experience is created through the combination of innovative advisory processes, new job profiles like product expert, and the extensive application of digitization in customer advice, sales and service. The new brand presence focuses on the merger of the analogue and digital worlds. The point of sale becomes a point of experience for the Mercedes-Benz Cars brand family.

More information at http://media.daimler.com/marsMediaSite/ko/en/33526633.

Mercedes-Benz offers another innovation with “Mercedes me Flexperience”. Who hasn’t dreamt of having access to one’s “own” Mercedes-Benz car pool? This dream will soon become reality – with “Mercedes me Flexperience”. The car “subscription” facilitates an individual mobility experience with up to twelve different cars each year, all for a fixed monthly instalment. The entire rental process is fully digitized – even the car swap takes place at the touch of a button. This digitization of the entire rental process sets new standards in the market. Using an app, the customer can also select the car’s engine, colour and interior equipment. Pilot tests are beginning with two of the biggest car dealer groups within the German Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales network, BERESA and LUEG.

Overview of sales by Mercedes-Benz Cars

February 2018 Change in % Jan. – Feb. 2018 Change in % Mercedes-Benz 163,580 +6.3 356,994 +7.4 smart 8,360 -9.8 17,589 -7.0 Mercedes-Benz Cars 171,940 +5.4 374,583 +6.6 Mercedes-Benz unit sales in the region/market Europe 63,593 +1.8 128,879 +3.9 – thereof Germany 21,543 -2.8 43,450 +8.1 Asia-Pacific 65,691 +12.9 160,130 +13.8 – thereof China 43,036 +18.6 111,461 +17.2 NAFTA 29,934 +2.4 59,386 +0.3 – thereof USA 24,760 +1.0 50,067 0.0

