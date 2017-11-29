Mercedes-Benz S-Class, E-Class and C-Class win at 2017 CarBuyer Awards

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been named Carbuyer’s ‘Best Luxury Car 2018’, while C-Class won the ‘Best Self-Parking Car’ title. The E-Class won two awards: ‘Best In-Car Connectivity’ and ‘Most Comfortable Car’.

The S-Class was praised thanks to its elegance and generous amounts of interior space, while the E-Class was commended for its comfort and innovative technology.

Gary Lee, Head of Product Management, said: “The C-, E- and S-Class are three of our core models, and are hugely important to our brand. Both the new E-Class and S-Class showcase the latest in driving assistance technology, not to mention comfort and driveability. The C-Class is a firm favourite among both private and fleet customers thanks to its style, affordability, and frugal engines.”

Stuart Milne, Editor of Carbuyer, commented: “The Mercedes-Benz S-Class remains the yardstick for the comfort, ambience and technology that a luxury car must offer.”

On the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Milne added: “When it comes to in-car connectivity, the Mercedes E-Class is simply unbeatable. There’s little that it won’t connect with, and when it does, it offers a superb user experience.”

Carbuyer is one of the UK’s leading automotive websites. Winners in each award category are chosen by members of Carbuyer’s dedicated road-test team, who mark them on running costs, comfort, practicality, reliability and safety, as well as performance, engines, price, value for money and optional extras.

For more information on the Mercedes-Benz product range, please visit: www.mercedes-benz.co.uk.

