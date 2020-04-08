Mercedes-Benz reports Q1 sales of 67,746 vehicles

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported Q1 sales of 67,746 Mercedes-Benz models. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans recorded Q1 sales of 7,520, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 75,266 vehicles for the quarter, a decrease of 4.3% over the comparable period last year. MBUSA got off to a strong start in 2020, bolstered by growing demand for our comprehensive lineup of new and recently refreshed SUVs. However, disruptions to our dealership network caused by the COVID-19 pandemic combined to negatively impact our results during the final weeks of the quarter.

“Our top priority during this unprecedented global health crisis is the wellbeing of our employees, customers and dealer partners,” said Nicholas Speeks, President and CEO of MBUSA. “Every department is mobilized to responsibly service the needs of our customers and supporting our dealer partners to the best of our ability.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in Q1 included the GLC, GLE and E-Class/CLS model lines. The GLC led totals with 13,098 units followed by GLE with sales of 11,802. E-Class/CLS rounded out the top three with 7,060 units.

Q1 sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 6,427 units.

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 32,109 vehicles during the first quarter of 2020, up 5.7% over the same period in 2019.

