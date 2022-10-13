Mercedes-Benz opens its “magical garage” as a walk-in art installation in Paris and celebrates the world premiere of the EQE SUV from Mercedes-EQ and Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-Benz uses inner-city brand presence in Paris to form a bridge between parallel automotive and art fairs from 16 to 23 October 2022

“What we are creating in Paris is a place to meet, mix and communicate – in the midst of the current art fair, which is also a hub for creative pioneers. We are crafting an unexpected brand experience in a cultural environment that makes our brand accessible on an emotional level. This enables us to exchange ideas with customers, fans and new target groups, while gaining aesthetic inspiration that is also valuable stimulation for our company,” says Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG.

World premiere of the EQE SUV: A sustainable brand experience throughout the entire EQ fleet

With the EQE SUV from Mercedes-EQ and Mercedes-AMG, the company is using its presence in the French capital to underpin its ambition to “Lead in Electric”. The portfolio now encompasses eight battery-electric vehicles: the EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE, EQE SUV, EQS, EQS SUV and EQV. Added to that are the EQE, EQE SUV and EQS performance models from Mercedes-AMG. This marks an important strategic milestone for Mercedes‑Benz: By the end of 2022, the company will offer a battery-electric model in every segment in which it is active.

Mercedes-Benz will present the entire EQ fleet to invited press representatives, as if on a catwalk, in the gardens of the Musée Rodin from 16 to 17 October. Also on display will be concept vehicles previewing future models: the Concept EQG, Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS and Vision AMG. They will stand alongside the VISION EQXX research vehicle, which, with its numerous innovations, stands as a blueprint for the future of automotive engineering. The vehicle presentation highlights how Mercedes-Benz is driving electrification across all its brands. Further information on Mercedes me media.

The “magical garage”: An art installation for interactive experiences of innovation

The brand presence centres on the artistic staging of the “Showcasing Innovation 2” campaign. It marks the first time Mercedes-Benz has physically brought a brand campaign to life on a large scale. A six-by-six-metre walk-in installation, the “magical garage” floats above a fountain in the gardens of the Musée Rodin. Media content and mirrored exterior surfaces interact with the environment to turn the installation into a living work of art that invites visitors into the surreal world of the campaign.

Inside the installation, an immersive 360-degree experience awaits visitors. Like the campaign’s protagonist, visitors sit on a car seat and are immersed in the magical garage’s four abstract worlds. Each world is an experience of a groundbreaking innovation for a new era of mobility: ENERGIZING COMFORT for all the senses, Dolby Atmos® for an immersive 3D sound experience, DRIVE PILOT for conditionally automated driving at SAE Level 3 as well as digital extras for even more exclusive comfort. The cinematic experience gives visitors the feeling of floating freely in space on their seat, while an interactive element allows them to playfully design the scenery they see themselves.

The artistic staging of the campaign symbolises Mercedes-Benz’s mission to create desire through innovative technologies in order to offer customers an exclusive and seamless driving and comfort experience that will delight all the senses. In keeping with this, the company is previewing an advanced new music experience in Paris, with Dolby Atmos® in Mercedes-Benz cars. The art installation of the “Magical Garage” in the garden of the musée Rodin is freely accessible to all museum visitors from 18 October.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz