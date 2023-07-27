Mercedes-Benz: On the road to more luxury in private life, more premium in business

Mercedes-Benz Vans has made its medium-sized series even more attractive for private and commercial use - with a new exterior and interior design as well as more comfort, safety and functionality, especially thanks to a Plus in intelligent digital networking

The new midsize vans from Mercedes-Benz: In brief

Mercedes-Benz midsize van portfolio follows the refocused business strategy

New EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo even more luxurious, new eVito and Vito with sharpened premium character

New design, additional comfort equipment and driver assistance systems as well as more functionality form the core of the attractiveness

Mercedes-Benz Vans has made its medium-sized series even more attractive for private and commercial use – with a new exterior and interior design as well as more comfort, safety and functionality, especially thanks to a Plus in intelligent digital networking. The new models EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo as well as eVito and Vito mark an important step in the implementation of the recently presented, refocused business strategy. The aim is to offer the most desirable vans and services and to secure the leadership in electric mobility and digital experiences.

In order to specifically meet the different wishes and needs of private and commercial customers, Mercedes‑Benz Vans is increasingly pursuing a differentiated strategic approach. The luxury strategy will apply to the privately positioned vans – including the EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo – as it does to all Mercedes-Benz passenger cars. The company is at the same time pursuing a focused premium strategy for commercial vans – including the eVito and Vito. The aim is to fully implement this strategic change with the introduction of the upcoming modular and scalable Van Electric Architecture – VAN.EA for short – from 2026 onwards. The new midsize vans mark an important intermediate step on this path. In both the private and commercial model portfolio, electric vans should also account for more than 50 percent by 2030. Mercedes‑Benz Vans already offers an electric version of each model. To date, more than 40,000 battery electric vans have been sold. The top seller is the eVito.

“We want to offer the most desirable vans and services and play a pioneering role in e-mobility – from MPVs to motor homes and commercial vans. Our new midsize van models are another step towards achieving this goal. The more mature luxury positioning of the EQV and V-Class and the sharpened premium character of the eVito and Vito will enable us to increase our focus on high-margin regions and industries.”

Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz Vans

Targeted sharpening of the model strengths for further profitable growth

Almost no other series in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio is so differentiated and has such a diverse customer base as the medium-sized vans. On the one hand there are the MPVs EQV and V-Class. The spectrum ranges from families and leisure enthusiasts to VIPs and business people. In addition to Europe, the vehicles are particularly popular in the Asian market. Attractive equipment lines are available for customers: for the EQV the AVANTGARDE line, the V-Class is available in four variants: as an entry-level variant and in the STYLE and AVANTGARDE lines and the EXCLUSIVE luxury version. There are also optional design packages such as the AMG Line and the Night package (for the V-Class), the EQV design package for the exterior and interior (for the EQV). On the other hand, the series includes the Vito and eVito vans in the Tourer, panel van and Mixto variants. These are aimed at tradespeople – from craftsmen to fleet customers. The Vito models can be tailored to individual needs with the equipment lines BASE, PRO and SELECT. In addition, the Camper V‑Class Marco Polo belongs to the medium-sized vans. All models have always combined a high degree of functionality and comfort as well as a high-quality and unique design. In addition, all offer plenty of space for business, family life or the next camping adventure. All these qualities are now sharpened again.

By making them more attractive, Mercedes-Benz Vans wants to strengthen the market position of its medium-sized vans. This sets the course for further profitable growth at the upper end of the respective segments. In the next few years, the new vehicles will not only form the bridge to a comprehensive luxury or premium experience, but also to an all-electric future. The key element for this future is the upcoming innovative vehicle architecture VAN.EA. It is being specially developed for battery-electric drives and will be introduced from 2026. In the future, all new medium-sized and large vans will be based on it. The introduction of VAN.EA is also an important milestone on the way to a CO₂-neutral new vehicle fleet from 2039 to achieve one of our most important transformation goals in the sustainable business strategy of Mercedes‑Benz AG.

New exterior design for an unmistakable appearance

One of the highlights of the new midsize van models with the star is a new look. The further-developed design gives the EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo, as well as eVito and Vito, a more distinctive and unique optical position in their segments. The new front design is characterised by a striking radiator grille in different forms and a powerfully drawn bumper. The Vito and eVito are therefore more modern and dynamic. Depending on the equipment, the radiator grille of the EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo is surrounded by an LED light band. The top-line V-Class EXCLUSIVE also has a status-defining, upright Mercedes star on the hood for the first time. The adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights with their elegant design, which are available either as standard or as an option depending on the equipment line, add another stylish touch to all models. At the rear, the bumper and newly designed LED lights ensure an unmistakable appearance. The contour of the rear lights is darkened. This creates a more precise light signature. The EQV, V-Class and V‑Class Marco Polo also have a new chrome trim strip with Mercedes-Benz lettering at the rear. The upgraded appearance is rounded off by new light-alloy wheels with an aerodynamically optimised design in 17-, 18- and 19-inch formats as well as five new paint colours.

New cockpit design with a high-tech look and additional comfort features

The new interior design visually rounds off the upgraded look. It is characterised by digitisation. The cockpit of the new Mercedes-Benz midsize vans is primarily characterised by a redesigned instrument panel with a touchscreen, new stylish air vents and a new generation of steering wheels with capacitive hands-off recognition. For the first time, the EQV, V-Class and V-Class Marco Polo have two 12.3-inch widescreen displays. The modern high-tech design raises the style and perceived value of MPVs and their camper variants to a new level. The Vito and eVito are equipped with an intuitively operated 10.25-inch central display and a new instrument cluster with a 5.5-inch colour display – suitable for the needs of commercial customers.

The new centre console supports the wireless charging of smartphones as an option. Other new convenience features, some of which are optional, include the KEYLESS start function, heated steering wheel and new, dimmed rear lighting for driving at night. With 64 colours, the ambient lighting of the renewed privately positioned MPVs and the V-Class Marco Polo offers an even more individual and homely atmosphere. For more convenient access to the rear, the V-Class and EQV now also have a sliding door on the left-hand side of the vehicle as standard. For the first time, the electric EASY-PACK tailgate is available for the Vito Tourer and Mixto[1] as well as the eVito Tourer for convenient loading and unloading. In addition, the electric parking brake is now also on board for all commercial models with automatic transmission, depending on the equipment. These are just a few of the many new convenience features.

MBUX infotainment system: intelligent, interactive and individual

The new Mercedes-Benz midsize van portfolio is equipped as standard with the current generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system – a first for the Vito and eVito. The new vans thus offer an incomparably digital and interactive experience. With the new MBUX, drivers of the V‑Class Marco Polo, V-Class and EQV benefit from possible additional functions such as music streaming, ENERGIZING comfort control and navigation with augmented reality.

The intuitive display and operating concept makes personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. It is operated on the central display, the touch control panels on the steering wheel or via the dialogue and learning language assistant “Hey Mercedes”, which itself has also been further optimised. Other advantages of the new MBUX generation include increased computing power, additional electro-specific functions and views for the EQV and eVito, and parking support features that are shown on the central display.

Customers can create their personal profile directly in their vehicle and synchronise it with the existing profile data in their Mercedes me account[2]. Up to seven different profiles can be stored per vehicle – each with individual information such as the last navigation destination or favourite radio station. By scanning a QR code with the Mercedes me app, the vehicle is automatically connected to the Mercedes me account.

Diverse digital extras from Mercedes-Benz

A large number of digital extras are available with the MBUX infotainment system. They make the new midsize vans with the star even smarter – and everyday life even easier and more efficient. Because before and after the journey, or even while on the road, other functions can be used that contribute to more comfort and safety. This includes free services such as maintenance, accident and breakdown management as well as remote services such as locking and unlocking the doors and opening and closing the windows via the Mercedes me app. Other helpful services include navigation with Live Traffic Information, Car-to-X communication and the extended MBUX functions with the “Hey Mercedes” language assistant. If desired, it can, for example, search online for nearby restaurants or hotels.

The Mercedes me Charge[3] digital service is also available for the EQV and in future also for the new eVito. It offers customers access to one of the largest public charging networks in Europe with over 500,000 charging points – including the European fast-charging network IONITY. Mercedes me Charge enables charging with electricity from renewable sources at all stations[4]. Since the electric vans are equipped with Plug & Charge, drivers can charge and pay particularly quickly and conveniently at compatible charging stations. Manual authentication is not necessary because the charging station communicates directly with the vehicle via the charging cable.

Mercedes-Benz Vans has been involved with vehicle software and digitalisation for many years. Numerous products are already in use. Building on previous experience, the digital strategy of Mercedes‑Benz Vans will pursue a straightforward but comprehensive approach on three levels: Level 1 concerns vehicle-related functions. This includes, for example, those named above. The second level consists of customer-specific digital extras. This solution enables customers to integrate vehicles into their specific digital infrastructure. Finally, Level 3 will expand the existing Mercedes-Benz Vans offering with a selection of standard services and third-party applications that will be integrated into MB.OS in the future.

Navigation with Electric Intelligence: EQV and eVito take over route planning

Thanks to MBUX, in addition to the EQV, the eVito is also integrated into the electromobile ecosystem of intelligent navigation with active range management and cloud-based services and apps for the first time. It ensures relaxed driving with transparency and the greatest possible planning security. All electro-specific displays and settings can be operated via the high-resolution central display in the MBUX. For example, the pre-air conditioning can be set individually, the charging settings can be adjusted and the navigation can be operated with Electric Intelligence and Mercedes me Charge functions.

Driving assistance systems: Even better support in all situations

The attractiveness is completed by safety and assistance systems[5] with additional and partially further-developed functions. For example, Active Brake Assist now includes the intersection function and can also warn of vertically crossing or oncoming vehicles and dangerous overtaking manoeuvres and intervene to brake in an emergency and provide support when turning. The standard equipment is extensive:

V-Class, EQV and V-Class Marco Polo: ATTENTION ASSIST, Headlamp Assist including rain sensor, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist and Park Package.

Vito and eVito: ATTENTION ASSIST, Headlight Assist including rain sensor, cruise control, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist and reversing camera.

The adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights with Highbeam Assist PLUS are available for the first time. Each with 84 individually controllable LEDs, they enable extremely fast and precise adjustment of the headlights to the current traffic situation. Highbeam Assist PLUS continuously illuminates the road ahead without dazzling other road users.

Further driving assistance systems are combined in the new driving assistance package. It contains the Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based speed adjustment and extended automatic restarting in traffic jams, Active Steering Assist and Active Speed Limit Assist. The new parking package with a 360-degree camera is available for convenient and quick parking. It provides 360-degree visualisation of camera-assisted parking using 3D images. The parking package includes Active Parking Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Pedestrian Emergency Braking and Drive-Away Assist. The parking package with 360° camera also includes a trailer manoeuvring assistant in combination with a trailer hitch and automatic transmission.

Significantly upgraded equipment and simplified offer logic

Mercedes-Benz Vans has extensively upgraded the standard equipment and tailored the logic of the equipment packages even more precisely to specific customer requirements. Functional equipment that is often bought together is now increasingly bundled in packages. This significantly reduces the time-consuming selection of many individual options.

The STYLE V-Class already offers, for example, a leather steering wheel, the mirror package, the TEMPMATIC air conditioning system in the rear, the smartphone integration package and a comfort seat for the front passenger. Starting with the AVANTGARDE line, customers can also look forward to THERMOTRONIC air conditioning, wireless smartphone charging, front seats with 4-way lumbar support and adjustable seat cushion depth, adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights, navigation, Live Traffic Information and 17‑inch alloy wheels. A package with further functional equipment is available for both lines. The top-of-the-line V‑Class EXCLUSIVE includes further highlights such as sports suspension, a Nappa leather steering wheel, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat including memory function, tinted windows in the rear, electrically operated sliding doors and the electric EASY-PACK tailgate as well 19-inch alloy wheels.

In addition to the new multi-function steering wheel, MBUX and KEYLESS Start, the Vito BASE already offers the semi-automatic TEMPMATIC air conditioning system with a new climate control panel, the headlight assistant including a rain sensor and a lockable glove compartment. With the PRO equipment line, customers also receive, among other things, comfort front seats with 4-way lumbar support and adjustable seat cushion depth as well as a 70-litre tank. The top equipment of the Vito SELECT also includes, for example, 17‑inch alloy wheels, adaptive MULTIBEAM LED headlights, automatic transmission including electric parking brake, mirror package, interior chrome package, smartphone integration and a chrome-plated radiator grille. Additional equipment is available for the panel van in the BASE Plus package and for the Tourer in the PRO Plus package.

[1] With passenger car registration.

[2] A personal Mercedes me ID and consent to the terms of use for the Mercedes me connect services are required to use the Mercedes me connect services. In addition, the respective vehicle must be linked to the user account. After the initial term has expired, the services can be extended for a fee, provided that they are then still offered for the vehicle in question. The services can be activated for the first time within one year of initial registration or commissioning by the customer, whichever comes first.

[3] In order to be able to use the Mercedes me connect service Mercedes me Charge, a separate customer charging contract with a selected third-party provider is required.

[4] Green Charging uses guarantees of origin to ensure that an equivalent amount of electricity from renewable energy sources is fed into the grid for the charging processes.

[5] The driver assistance and safety systems from Mercedes-Benz are aids and do not release the driver from his or her responsibility.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz