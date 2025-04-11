Mercedes-Benz: New features over-the-air: Improved navigation with Electric Intelligence and Offroad Track

MBUX 2.6 software update brings new features to more than two million vehicles worldwide

Mercedes-Benz is delivering a raft of new features to two million vehicles in markets around the world with its latest MBUX 2.6[1] over-the-air (OTA) update. Customers using MBUX navigation services can take advantage of two new functions: Google Satellite View and Live Alternative Routes. When the latter is used alongside Navigation with Electric Intelligence, drivers of electric vehicles can select their favourite route, which is calculated with the required charging stops for maximum efficiency. All-terrain enthusiasts now get access to Offroad Track, which is part of the Mercedes‑Benz Stories app, to enable them to share their favourite driving experiences. Meanwhile, the rollout of ChatGPT natural language technology for the MBUX Voice Assistant continues to more customers worldwide. For added convenience, the Entertainment Package Plus is now available via the Mercedes‑Benz Store directly from the touchscreen on vehicles equipped with the second- and third-generation MBUX.

“Our latest MBUX 2.6 software update introduces exciting new features over-the-air. Updates to our navigation technology, Mercedes-Benz Stories app and MBUX Voice Assistant further enhance the in-car digital experience for our customers. It’s also part of our ongoing commitment to keep our vehicles feeling up-to-date after purchase.” Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer, Mercedes-Benz AG

Navigation updates make route planning and POI search easier and safer

Recent additions to Mercedes-Benz’s in-car navigation services highlight the brand’s commitment to delivering convenient and seamless technology for customers all around the world. Google Satellite View is the perfect example. Google is the trusted benchmark in this field and with access to this world-class data, customers can enjoy a top-down, or ‘bird’s-eye’, view of the surroundings with the images rendered in stunning high-resolution. This technology simplifies the navigation process, particularly when driving through open countryside where there are few landmarks to reference. For customers who already have the Digital Extra “Satellite View” activated, this feature updates automatically. All they have to do is activate the satellite images service. In addition, the Live Alternative Routes for Navigation with Electric Intelligence function automatically and intelligently calculates different routes to the destination. The route selected contains the required charging stops as intermediate destinations, and it’s constantly updated during the journey considering essential factors, including driving distance, traffic density and estimated charging times. Live Alternative Routes for Navigation with Electric Intelligence is available on electric vehicles equipped with the second-generation MBUX infotainment system (G-Class, EQS, EQE, EQB, EQA). Google Satellite View is available on vehicles with the second- and third-generation MBUX (G-Class, EQS, EQE, EQB, EQA, GLS, GLE, GLC, GLB, GLA, S-Class, E-Class, C-Class, B-Class, A-Class, CLE, AMG GT, AMG SL)[2].

ChatGPT update – latest AI-powered conversational software available to even more vehicles

Mercedes-Benz is opening up the capabilities of its MBUX Voice Assistant to a total of three million vehicles around the world, keeping even older vehicles with the first-generation MBUX infotainment system up to date. Mercedes-Benz started rolling out the ChatGPT update free of charge at the end of last year and customer feedback was incredibly positive, resulting in six times higher usage rates of the voice-recognition technology. Using AI, it can provide up-to-date answers to knowledge-based questions by initiating a Microsoft Bing search. It then creates natural language responses using ChatGPT through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. With this feature, users can ask all sorts of questions – from pop culture to geography, science, health and history – and conduct proper conversations just like they are talking to their best friend, while keeping their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road. The intelligent system is also ‘context-aware’, which means it can respond to follow-up requests for additional information, even if the speaker uses vague wording. The ChatGPT enhancement is available on all MBUX vehicles.

Discover a world of adventure with the new Offroad Track feature

Drivers who enjoy exploring routes off the beaten track will now be able to take advantage of the new Offroad Track function. Launched as part of the Mercedes‑Benz Stories app, it provides users with access to a compendium of 4×4 driving routes, all supplied by like-minded Mercedes‑Benz drivers. The app is available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and, when combined with the Offroad Track in-car Digital Extra, users can locate, analyse, record and share their favourite roads and tracks. By mounting a smartphone onto the windscreen, it is possible to record video footage of the trip. At the same time, the car can also record key telemetry data, including angle of descent, ground speed, elevation and GPS location – factors that help other users preview the route in detail. Once the drive is finished, the action video and the telemetry data can be fused together to create an impressive highlight reel. Pictures and videos can be shared with other users. With future updates to the Mercedes-Benz Stories app, customers will benefit from even more features. Offroad Track is available on vehicles fitted with the second-generation MBUX (G-Class, EQS SUV, EQE SUV, GLS, GLE, GLB, GLA)[3].

Availability by feature:

Google Satellite View: G-Class (CY2023/2), EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, EQE SUV, EQB (CY2023/2), EQA (CY2023/2), GLS (CY2023/1), GLE (CY2022/2), GLC, GLB (CY2023/1), GLA (CY2023/1), S-Class, E-Class (CY2023), C-Class (CY2021 or later), B-Class (CY2022/2), A-Class (CY2022/2), CLE, AMG GT, AMG SL with active Navigation Premium package.

G-Class (CY2023/2), EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, EQE SUV, EQB (CY2023/2), EQA (CY2023/2), GLS (CY2023/1), GLE (CY2022/2), GLC, GLB (CY2023/1), GLA (CY2023/1), S-Class, E-Class (CY2023), C-Class (CY2021 or later), B-Class (CY2022/2), A-Class (CY2022/2), CLE, AMG GT, AMG SL with active Navigation Premium package. Live Alternative Routes for Navigation with Electric Intelligence: G-Class, EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, EQE SUV, EQB (CY2023/2), EQA (CY2023/2).

G-Class, EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, EQE SUV, EQB (CY2023/2), EQA (CY2023/2). ChatGPT natural language technology for the MBUX Voice Assistant: First-generation MBUX starting with software version E.800, as well as second- and third-generation MBUX.

First-generation MBUX starting with software version E.800, as well as second- and third-generation MBUX. Offroad Track: G-Class (CY2023/2), EQS SUV, EQE SUV, GLS (CY2023), GLE (CY2023), GLB (CY2023/1), GLA (CY2023/1) with all-wheel drive and hard disc navigation.

[1] MBUX Software Update (2.6) is available over-the-air (OTA) for several vehicle models. The availability and scope of the features depend on the respective market, the technical conditions of the vehicle model and the individual configurations and settings in the vehicle.

[2] MBUX 2.6 delivers a further update to the already available Google Satellite View.

[3] Available as a paid option.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz