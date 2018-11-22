Mercedes-Benz most successful brand on Instagram: #1BillionLikes – the billion mark has been cracked

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating a unique milestone on Instagram: of all the Top 100 Interbrand marques the premium brand has the most “likes” on Instagram. According to a current study by the analysis firm T4Media https://t4media.de/onebillionlikes/ a few days ago, Mercedes-Benz cracked the magic milestone of one billion “likes” – the first of the “Best Global Brands 2018” to do so among those named annually by the renowned US brand consultancy company Interbrand. Support from fans and followers is being honoured with an exhibition of photos at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, showing highlights of the social media activities by the brand with the star.

The premium brand has been active on Instagram since 2012. On average, according to the analysis Mercedes-Benz gets 27.6 million “likes” per month on the global Instagram channel @mercedesbenz. Globally as many as 35.66 million plus fans follow the official Mercedes-Benz accounts on the online photo and video service.

To mark this milestone Mercedes-Benz is dedicating a special “Thank you” to its fans and followers. Selected photos in which people from all over the world have demonstrated their affinity with the brand on Instagram will be displayed on a specially created site: http://mb4.me/one-billion-likes. With this review Mercedes-Benz is honouring the most successful posts as well as unusual or funny Instagram content. There is a cool elderly lady who is a Mercedes-AMG driver, for instance. An unusual birthday greeting for our competitor BMW and an image featuring a dog are also included.

Visitors to the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart can also view the best posts. The exhibition runs from January 5 to 31, 2019 in the main hall. Around 20 large prints take visitors into the world of Instagram. They are framed by vehicles including the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet and the AMG GT Roadster Edition 50 1 (combined fuel consumption: 11.4 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 259 g/km) two of the most popular vehicles among fans on Instagram.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz