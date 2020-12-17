Mercedes-Benz models earn Top Rated Luxury Sedan and Top Rated Luxury SUV distinctions

Today, Edmunds announced the winners of their 2021 Top Rated Awards, naming the Mercedes-Benz E-Class as Edmunds Top Rated Luxury Sedan, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE as Edmunds Top Rated Luxury SUV for the second year in a row. The Top Rated Luxury Sedan category focuses on a true luxury experience, while the Top Rated Luxury SUV category encompasses the representation of luxury while offering genuine SUV capabilities. All vehicles are rated and ranked based on criteria including driving dynamics, interior comfort and technology, storage, efficiency and value.

Edmunds Top Rated Luxury Sedan – Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The E-Class is distinguished as the best-selling model series in the history of Mercedes-Benz, and the entire model line has been refreshed for the 2021 model year. With the recent redesign the E-Class Sedan features a new, sporty design with standard AMG body styling and a modern, progressive interior with the revolutionary Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system and new capactive steering wheel. With a new lineup of efficient, electrified engines with 48-volt technology and the latest available driver assistance and safety systems, the E-Class is more efficient and intelligent than ever and continues to set the benchmark for intelligence within its segment through top levels of comfort, luxury and safety.

“Mercedes is on a roll. Last year it won the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury Sedan award with its smaller A-Class, and this year it keeps its streak intact with the updated 2021 E-Class. There’s a wide variety of E-Class models to choose from, yet each has a common theme of driving pleasure, refinement, and sophisticated technology. Subtle and dignified, yet capable and comfortable, the E-Class should be what you picture when someone says ‘luxury sedan.'” – Alistair Weaver, editor-in- chief at Edmunds

Edmunds Top Rated Luxury SUV – Mercedes-Benz GLE

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLE represents an enhanced level of design, comfort and safety paired with an all-new intelligent chassis with 48-volt technology that offers increased efficiency and comfort – the only system of its kind on the market. With its revised dimensional concept, enlarged panorama roof and black wheel arch claddings, the exterior design is more emotional and dynamic. The interior features dual widescreen displays with a touchscreen and MBUX infotainment system, trim elements in refined open pore woods and new 64-color ambient lighting and SUV-specific storage compartments designed especially for off-road driving, making the GLE every bit as luxurious as it is capable.

“The GLB, GLC and GLS all sit atop Edmunds’ vehicle rankings, but it’s the mid-size GLE that’s the best all-rounder. Combining refinement and technology in a way that continues to exemplify the qualities we expect from a luxury SUV, the Mercedes- Benz GLE remains the obvious choice and is named Edmunds Top Rated Luxury SUV for the second year running. If you expect the utmost from your luxury SUV, then look no further.” – Alistair Weaver, editor-in-chief at Edmunds

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Mercedes-Benz GLE are on sale now in U.S. dealerships.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz