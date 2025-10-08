Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG to merge into Mercedes-Benz AG under new leadership

Franz Reiner to leave Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG at his own request, effective December 31, 2025

Mercedes-Benz plans to integrate customer-focused activities from vehicle sales and financial services into a single, unified organization at the turn of the year. The closer alignment of both areas will enhance efficiency, leverage synergies, and create the foundation for further system harmonization. This integration will lay the groundwork for a seamless customer experience, strengthen the company’s competitiveness, and secure its long-term success in a dynamic market environment.

A key step in this transformation is the planned merger of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG (MBM AG) into Mercedes-Benz AG on December 31, 2025, subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities. Certain core functions of the financial services business will continue to be managed under the Mercedes-Benz Financial Services organizational unit to meet central regulatory requirements.

Franz Reiner, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG, will leave the company at his own request and by best mutual agreement, effective December 31, 2025. Reiner began his career in 1992 as part of the trainee program at the former Daimler-Benz AG and has since held numerous management positions – including Head of Sales and Marketing and Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Bank for Retail and Corporate Business. In 2009, he was appointed to the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG (then Daimler Financial Services AG), initially responsible for the Americas, and from 2011, for the European markets, before becoming CEO in 2019.

“With his visionary and value-driven leadership, Franz Reiner has shaped the development of Mercedes-Benz Mobility for more than three decades. As a true entrepreneur within the company, he combines an exceptional sense for customer needs with a strong commitment to our dealer network. Through his international experience, he has played a decisive role in advancing the success and sustainable growth of our financial services business, positioning the organization for the future. We sincerely thank him for his outstanding dedication, integrity, and pioneering spirit, and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Harald Wilhelm, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Finance & Controlling and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG.

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services will continue to operate as a highly efficient and effective organization, supporting Mercedes-Benz Sales in providing attractive, customer-centric financial services.

Effective May 1, 2026, Peter Henn, currently President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA and Head of Mercedes-Benz Mobility North America, will assume global leadership of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.

Until that time, Peter Henn will continue to oversee the transformation in North America and support the relocation of the local Financial Services organization from Farmington Hills, Michigan, to Atlanta, Georgia. During this transition period, Tolga Oktay, currently Member of the Board of Management for Finance and Controlling at Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG, will take interim responsibility for the Financial Services business and, like Peter Henn going forward, will report directly to Harald Wilhelm.

Before joining Daimler AG, Peter Henn worked for Deloitte & Touche LLP in New York. A qualified lawyer, he joined the company in 2007 as Head of Corporate Audit and Corporate Governance and became Head of Internal Audit in 2010. In 2014, Peter was appointed to the Board of Management of the former Daimler Financial Services AG, initially responsible for the Africa & Asia-Pacific region, before assuming his current role. Since 2019, he has overseen the business strategy and operations of Mercedes-Benz Mobility in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“With Peter Henn, we are gaining an experienced and internationally minded leader to head Mercedes-Benz Financial Services. Throughout his more than 25-year global career, Peter has consistently demonstrated his ability to guide teams successfully through major transformation phases and deliver strong business results — always with a clear focus on a strong company culture and the highest standards of integrity and compliance.”

Harald Wilhelm, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Finance & Controlling and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz