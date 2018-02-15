Mercedes-Benz at the Mobile World Congress 2018: Focus on artificial intelligence

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (MWC; 26 February to 1 March) Mercedes-Benz is presenting innovations and initiatives from a variety of fields as part of its overarching digitisation strategy. The press conference is to be held on 26 February from 11 a.m. to 11.20 a.m. at the Mercedes-Benz stand in Hall 6.

The focus here is on systems with artificial intelligence (AI), such as the multimedia system MBUX – Mercedes-Benz User Experience. The new A‑Class with the intuitive, teachable MBUX is celebrating its show premiere in Barcelona. MBUX can be individualised and adapts to suit the user. Map display supplemented by augmented reality is a new feature.

For Daimler the use of artificial intelligence is a central future topic, be it in Development, Production or the use of vehicles and in mobility services.

The start-up fair “Four Years From Now” (4YFN) takes place in parallel to the MWC in Barcelona, and Mercedes-Benz also has its own stand there too. As a conclusion to the Hackathon series “DigitalLife Campus”, which enjoyed global success, Hack.IAA, Hack.Singapore, Hack.Berlin, Hack.TechCrunch and Hack.Bangalore teams can present their ideas there and chat to the experts.

Up-to-date information about the presence of Mercedes-Benz at the WMC can be found under the hashtag #MBmwc18.

