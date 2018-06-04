Mercedes-Benz minibus: New Mercedes Benz minibuses take to the road: the next generation is already taking part in trials on public roads

The new minibuses from Mercedes‑Benz are being put through their paces. One bus was spotted in Dortmund, the location of Minibus GmbH. This is where a new minibus is clocking up its first miles as part of some road trials.

A new Sprinter also means a new Mercedes‑Benz minibus

A new Mercedes‑Benz Sprinter always provides the basis for a new generation of star-branded minibuses. The bestseller in its class among vans ultimately forms an excellent platform for add-on bodies and equipment. The next Sprinter is already available to order, and so one might say that the minibus developers are working hard on new models.

No doubt the minibuses will also benefit from the new design, the host of cockpit variants, the new safety and assistance systems and the many other advantages of the Sprinter.

The doors suggest that the depicted minibus comes from the Sprinter City model series for regular service applications. Clearly it is a larger variant – perhaps a successor to the previous three-axle Sprinter 77? But we should not be waiting too long for the solution to this puzzle.

