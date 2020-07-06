Mercedes-Benz: Meet the S-Class DIGITAL – first insights into the new luxury saloon

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its digital information platform with an additional news format on the new S-Class, which celebrates its digital world premiere in September. In a total of three episodes starting 8 July 2020, Meet the S-Class DIGITAL will provide the first insights into some of the groundbreaking innovations that will ensure the new luxury saloon further cements its leading position as the best car in the world. Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for Daimler Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars COO, kicks off the new series on the Mercedes me media digital platform right now with a glimpse of the exterior and interior of the new S-Class. The video is now available in a media special on media.mercedes-benz.com/s-class, which is also where all three episodes of Meet the S-Class DIGITAL and its associated content will be published. To avoid missing any of the episodes, media representatives can register for push messages.

“The new S-Class is packed with groundbreaking innovations and takes individual mobility in the luxury segment to a whole new level. We developed the Meet the S-Class DIGITAL series to provide media representatives with information on the key highlights in advance of the world premiere,” says Katja Bott Head of Global Communications Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans. “It enhances the successfully established Meet Mercedes DIGITAL news format, which will present other new products and company developments in further episodes published in parallel.”

The Meet the S-Class DIGITAL news format likewise consists of moderated shows with studio interviews as well as reports from location and test tracks. Each show is accompanied by in-depth information in the form of videos, graphics, press texts and images for download. There is also the chance to chat with Mercedes-Benz experts.

The first show airs 8 July with Sajjad Khan and Gorden Wagener

The first episode, “Meet the S-Class DIGITAL: My MBUX” on 8 July 2020 at 11.30, covers the new generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). Sajjad Khan, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, responsible for CASE, and Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Daimler AG, present in detail the new possibilities for interaction and personalisation.

The focus of the second episode, “Meet the S-Class DIGITAL: Innovation by intelligence”, which airs on 29 July 2020, is on safety and comfort. And the third episode, “Meet the S-Class DIGITAL: Luxury and well-being” on 12 August 2020, centres on the new luxurious comfort in the interior.

SOURCE: Daimler