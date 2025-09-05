Mercedes-Benz: Inside the all-new electric GLC: An exceptional experience, powered by MB.OS, that feels just like home

All-new seamless MBUX Hyperscreen with matrix backlight technology and zone dimming

With the world premiere of the stunning all-new GLC with EQ Technology on 7 September at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Mercedes-Benz presents an exciting new era of automotive design. It is the first Mercedes-Benz in series production to showcase the next phase of the brand’s design language, Sensual Purity. The exterior of the electric GLC gives the public their first glimpse of the new iconic grille that reinterprets the new face, the interior blends intuitive digital technology with a flowing design concept, giving drivers and passengers a space that feels personal, effortless, and connected.

At its heart, an all‑new seamless MBUX Hyperscreen elevates the interior experience in a way never seen before. The majestically floating screen stretches seamlessly from pillar to pillar and instils a sense of belonging, encapsulating the “Welcome home.” feeling that only a Mercedes-Benz can evoke. With a screen size of 99.3 centimetres (39.1 inches), it is the largest display ever fitted to a Mercedes-Benz to date. It boasts exceptional clarity and vivid colour thanks to high resolution and innovative matrix backlight technology with over 1,000 individual LEDs. It also features intelligent zone dimming, which allows for the simultaneous adjustment of two display areas via sliders. This means key information is always clear and accessible, reducing distraction and enhancing comfort on every journey. Mercedes-Benz has filed a patent for this groundbreaking technology.

The interior design is further defined by a large decorative sculpture that unifies the centre console and instrument panel. A single, sweeping trim element visually unites the two sections into one sculptural surface, elegantly accentuated by ambient lighting along its lower edge. Depending on the options selected, the console integrates up to two trays for inductive and rapid smartphone charging, followed by a new hard‑key control strip (including hazard warning button). Separated, elegant cupholders improve usability, while galvanised vents provide a cool, refined tech aesthetic. Climate adjustments briefly change the colour of the ambient lighting and vent illumination to confirm selections. Door panels are uncluttered and feature striking metallic speaker grilles and trim, while the design of the leather seating is equally clean and minimalistic. In combination with new impressive ambient styles, the all-new MBUX Hyperscreen creates a well-defined sense of digital sophistication and leads to a new and captivating immersive interior experience.

High-resolution atmospheric ambient styles can be selected as background motifs. Their striking design is notable for exceptional aesthetics and precision as well as for its intuitive user navigation. They offer a wide range of moods – from calm to intense, cool to warm, and technical to emotional. The colouring of the instrument cluster, control elements and ambient lighting are coordinated with these emotional motifs. This allows users to create a personalised atmosphere in the vehicle where physical and digital worlds blend perfectly thanks to the Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS).

With ambient lighting, eye-catching contours, exquisite decorative elements and the all-new seamless breathtaking MBUX Hyperscreen, the all-new GLC redefines the art of interior elegance and digital convenience. It takes the unique Mercedes-Benz “Welcome home.” feeling of comfort, safety and reassurance to the next level.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz