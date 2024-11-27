Mercedes-Benz improves automated parking

Enhanced Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC available in almost all models

Mercedes-Benz has further improved the Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC. With 4 km/h, the system now parks twice as fast as before. This brings significant added value for Mercedes-Benz customers, making parking easier and a lot more comfortable in everyday situations. The driver can start the parking process via a digital button on the screen, and a status bar shows the progress. During automated parking, the system mutes the PARKTRONIC signal tones. If the Mercedes is equipped with a 360° camera, the driver can choose different views when parking. Since the latest model year update, these enhancements come standard in the E-Class, S-Class, EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, EQE SUV and all Maybach versions of these models with the parking package with reversing camera; the 360° camera is optionally available.

Parking gets easier

The vehicle continuously searches for parking spaces at speeds below 35 km/h and displays this on the driver display with a blue “P” symbol. It can also detect very tight parking spaces with just 50 centimetres of clearance at each end of the car and uses white markings or parallel structures such as the curb or other parked vehicles for orientation. When the Mercedes finds a space, a white arrow appears on the display next to the “P” symbol. After engaging reverse gear, the driver can select the parking space and start the automated parking process. For suitable perpendicular parking spaces, the driver can choose to park forwards or backwards.

Seamlessly integrated safety systems

Safety is paramount for Mercedes-Benz. During automated parking, the vehicle responds to changes and ensures the safety of all road users. If the sensors detect crossing vehicles, cyclists, or fast-walking pedestrians while reversing out of a parking space, an optical and audible warning is being issued. If the driver still does not respond, the vehicle performs an autonomous emergency braking. This applies to both automated and manual reversing out of perpendicular parking spaces.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz